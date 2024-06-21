Chilling CCTV shows teenage thugs, aged 15 and 18, buying fireworks which they then used to kill their grandmother, 88, by sending them through her letterbox.

Shocking CCTV footage shows teenagers buying fireworks which they then used to kill a grandmother.

Josephine Smith, 88, died from smoke inhalation as a result of a firework placed in her letterbox by Callum Dunne, then 15, and Kai Cooper, then 18.

The pair rampaged through Harold Wood, east London, launching fireworks at drivers and businesses, before placing one at Josephine’s front door.

Josephine, who was hard of hearing, remained asleep in her bed at her home in Romford, Essex, and was found dead from smoke inhalation hours later.

The teenagers were found guilty of manslaughter and Dunne was sentenced at the Old Bailey to three years and eight months in prison, while Cooper received five years.

Josephine Smith, 88, died from smoke inhalation as a result of a firework placed in her mailbox.

Kai Cooper (pictured), then 18, and Callum Dunne, then 15, rampaged through Harold Wood, east London, throwing fireworks at drivers and businesses, before placing one at the front door by Josephine.

They were sold the fireworks in October 2021 by Mark Vardy, 59, who gave them the products after they told them they wanted to throw them in people’s faces.

CCTV footage from ‘Fireworks 4 U’ shows Vardy recommending they buy ‘air bombs’ after one of the teenagers said they planned to launch fireworks at police.

Vardy, of Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, received a 12-month suspended sentence earlier this month after pleading guilty to two counts of selling fireworks to a 15-year-old boy.

He repeatedly failed to hand over incriminating CCTV to police and his son Luke Vardy, 29, only handed over excerpts without audio.

Josephine’s son Alan, 55, says he asked police to release the footage so people could see the “level of irresponsibility shown by Mark Vardy”.

They were sold the fireworks in October 2021 by Mark Vardy, 59, who gave them the products after they told them they wanted to throw them in people’s faces.

Alan said: ‘It was important to us as a family that the police released these images.

“We wanted the wider community to see the level of irresponsibility shown by Mark Vardy that night and why he ended up in court.

“I was supposed to be a responsible adult and certainly should have known better and known the risks involved in such an irresponsible sale.”

‘He didn’t sell those fireworks to those kids by accident.

“The guys told him exactly what their intentions were.”

Josephine’s family want the age to buy fireworks to be raised to 21 and a minimum spend of £50 imposed.

They also want more regular checks on fireworks sellers, to make sure they act responsibly.

Alan said: “This should deter irresponsible young people from buying individual fireworks to cause chaos.”

‘The young men who took my mother’s life bought ten mega bursts of fireworks for £8.99.

“These are essentially small bombs.

“It doesn’t make sense to me that this was possible.”