Children at former King’s Highland boarding school were abused ‘in various ways over a long period of time’, inquiry finds

Child abuse was “normalised” at the King’s former school with an “extremely violent culture” in some boarding houses, a damning investigation has found.

The chair of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, Lady Smith, found that children boarded at Gordonstoun fee-paying school in Moray were “exposed to risks of sexual, physical and emotional abuse”.

The findings centered on Gordonstoun and its primary school, Aberlour.

Lady Smith said the abuse “materialized” for many pupils and continued “for a long time” at the school, which Charles attended from 1962 to 1967.

The legal inquiry, which began in 2015, has cost almost £82 million so far and is examining historical child abuse in memory.

Gordonstoun school fees currently amount to £53,115 a year for senior boarders.

The investigation found that a boy was raped by a member of staff at Gordonstoun, while voyeurism and indecent assault on male and female students was revealed.

At the primary school, which effectively functioned as a preparatory school, “a high proportion of staff were found to be sexually abusing children”, and one known offender was dismissed but not reported to the police, while three other members of staff left for “inappropriate” behavior. .

A lack of supervision and effective child protection measures, poorly trained staff and insufficient recruitment policies contributed to abuse at the school, the report said.

Lady Smith described the primary school as having a “culture of naivety” between the 1960s and 1990s, but said new leadership at the secondary school in 1990 brought positive change with a focus on child protection.

The investigation was conducted in 2021 into racism, bullying and “extreme violence” in high school.

Gordonstoun offered an apology to those who suffered abuse and acknowledged its moral responsibility to those in Aberlour before 1999, when it became a subsidiary of Gordonstoun Schools Ltd.

Lady Smith said: ‘I have no difficulty in finding that children were abused at Gordonstoun and Aberlour in various ways over a long period of time.

‘Founder Kurt Hahn’s declaration of good intentions was supposed to be sufficient so that the school could be entrusted with adequate residential care.

“At Gordonstoun the assumption proved unfounded, largely due to poor leadership.

‘It was not until after 1990, and with the appointment of a headteacher who understood the importance of pastoral care, that the abuse finally began to be addressed and some trust restored.

‘A horribly abusive and, in some homes, extremely violent culture was allowed to take hold. The staff also committed abuses. Evidence of abuse was clear in the accounts of many applicants.

‘Similarly at Aberlour, the 1960s to 1990s were marked by a similar culture of assumption and naïveté, exacerbated by prolonged and unchallenged leadership.

“There was a significant failure in governance that did not take an interest in child protection or pastoral care until the 1990s.”

The King’s father, the late Duke of Edinburgh, also attended Gordonstoun, as did the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex and the King’s niece, Zara Tindall, and nephew Peter Phillips.

Lady Smith said: ‘There have been periods in Gordonstoun’s history when abuse was allowed to become normalized for decades. It seems clear, however, that over the past 30 years, some good leaders have tried to regain that position.’

He said the risk of children being abused will always be present and urged the school to never become complacent.

Last night, Gordonstoun headteacher Lisa Kerr wrote jointly with chair of governors David White saying: “Today’s report is disturbing and shocking to read about the abuse that children experienced in the past and the lasting impact on their lives 30, 40 or even 50 years later.

‘We respect and thank those who have spoken about their experiences and those who gave testimony at the investigation.

“The lack of care and abuse they suffered, which the investigation identifies as occurring mainly in the ‘period between the 1970s and early 1990s’, reflects that, as Lady Smith states: ‘There have been periods in the history of Gordonstoun in which the vision and spirit that formed the basis of Kurt Hahn’s founding of the school was allowed to wither.’

‘Those who suffered abuse deserved better and we are sorry they were so let down.

‘Since we became aware of reports of historic abuse in 2013, we have taken a proactive approach, addressing matters openly and offering all possible support.

“We have repeatedly approached our pupils to express our sadness and concern, offer our support and encourage anyone affected to contact the police and, once established, the investigation.”

The investigation covers the period of living memory of anyone who suffered abuse, until December 17, 2014.

