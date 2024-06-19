Cheltenham drive-by shooting: Houses and vehicles ‘shot up’ near UK spy center GCHQ with ‘heavy police presence’ now across city

Police have been called to a street near the UK’s GCHQ spy center after reports of “shots fired” at houses and vehicles.

Officers flooded the St Paul’s area of ​​Cheltenham shortly after 7.20pm on Wednesday night after being informed that the occupants of a vehicle had fired shots at addresses and vehicles parked on Hudson Street.

Gloucestershire Police say they will maintain a heavy police presence in the area while investigations are carried out to establish the identity of those responsible.

No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made so far.

The force is keen to speak to residents in the area who may have had CCTV footage or doorbells or witnessed suspicious activity.

