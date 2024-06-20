Celtic archeology expert awarded £75,000 out of pocket after suing removal company when his beloved Braveheart film poster was damaged – but judge awards him just £120

A Celtic archeology expert has been left more than £75,000 out of pocket after suing because his framed Braveheart film poster was damaged and other belongings arrived “smelly and soggy” after a move.

Archaeologist and professor of Celtic heritage Raimund Karl is a leading expert in early history and Iron Age archaeology, having carved out a high-profile academic career in ancient Celtic history, lineage and identity.

He moved to Wales in 2001 to take up a research position and in 2007 became Director of the School of Welsh History, History and Archeology at Bangor University, before moving to Austria in 2021.

But the professor and his wife, Sonja Karl, later sued the removal company they hired for the emigration, The Quality Moving Group Ltd, alleging that careless workers damaged or lost their belongings worth £19,000, including breaking the glass from your framed Braveheart poster. a film in which Mel Gibson, as William Wallace, leads a rampaging army of Highlanders against the English army.

But a judge, while awarding the couple £120 for the damaged sign, a broken lamp and a damaged plastic box, has now ruled that they had no evidence to show the transporters were responsible for the rest of the damage and labeled that part as the “a waste of time” statement.

The discovery has left the couple more than £75,000 out of pocket as they will now have to pay the majority of the more than £87,000 legal bill they had to pay when filing the claim.

The couple commissioned the removal company to ship their goods from Bangor to their new home in Vienna in March 2021, paying £9,743, Central London County Court heard.

But after lengthy delays, they were issued a partial refund and alternative removal companies were paid £6,965 to collect their goods from a depot where The Quality Moving Group Ltd, trading as Britannia Fleet Removals, had dropped them off.

When the couple’s ‘alternative’ transporters collected their goods stored at the Quality Moving Group warehouse, damage was recorded to a lamp, plastic containers and the Braveheart sign.

The couple claimed that some of their goods also went missing or were ruined during transport, that packing boxes arrived at their destination “smelly and soggy” and that some of the professor’s academic book collection was damaged.

Professor and Mrs Karl claimed their belongings were ruined by “not properly packing the items” before transit, and are suing for around £19,000 for the alleged damage, plus £6,965 for their additional moving costs.

In his testimony, Professor Karl, who is now an emeritus professor at the university, claimed that some of his academic books ended up spoiled and damaged because they were transported in “seriously crushed boxes.”

Judge Nigel Gerald awarded the couple damages of £6,965 to cover the costs of their alternative removal companies, ruling that The Quality Moving Group Ltd had committed a “repudiative breach of contract”.

It found that the moving company, through repeated delays and its communications with the couple, had “demonstrated that they were unwilling or unable to perform the contract within a reasonable time.”

But he then rejected almost all of her £19,000 claim for missing or damaged goods.

The couple had presented to the court photographs of their goods in a “chaotic” and “disheveled” state inside a shipping container.

But the judge said those images now showed the damage in sufficient detail – beyond the damage to the lamp, the boxes and the Braveheart sign – and went on to say that the damaged goods claim should never have been brought to court.

“Two of the containers were not packed well and suffered some damage,” he said.

“But beyond that, there is no evidence of what is missing or damaged.”

The judge said that in addition to a damaged plastic case ‘there is a photo of Mel Gibson’s face where it appears the glass is broken and cracked in the middle (and) there is a broken lamp.’

‘It is impossible, apart from these specific elements, to establish in any way the extent of the damage caused by the defendant’s failure to properly pack the goods within the boxes and container.

‘The new delivery drivers repackaged the merchandise inside a container.

‘It is impossible for me to determine that all of the damaged or missing items were the responsibility of the defendant.

‘I understand that the plaintiffs probably feel aggrieved by this, as at least one of the photographs shows one of the containers poorly packed.

‘But a very large amount of money is claimed and, in the absence of clear evidence, I cannot conclude that all responsibility lies with the accused.

‘The claimants are entitled to £120 for the three specific items* (but) I dismiss the claim in relation to the £19,000-odd.

“While it was right and proper to make the claim for delay, in reality it was right and proper for them to limit their claim to that amount. It was a waste of time.

‘The maximum costs that the claimant should recover are those that he could have borne if there had been a small claim.

‘Litigation is very expensive. It is time-consuming and emotionally demanding. It seems to me that it is up to the plaintiff to present cases that are based on solid evidence,” he concluded.

The couple were awarded £8,147 in damages, including interest, plus £3,480 to cover the costs they would have incurred if they had brought the breach of contract and poster claim to the small claims court, making a total of £11,627. .

The couple’s solicitor, James Holmes-Milner, told the court they had racked up a bill of £73,000 plus VAT by bringing the claim, a total of approximately £87,000, leaving them more than £75,000 out of pocket. , despite winning part of the case.

In a previous hearing, the defendants were unable to present an expense budget to the court, as they did not meet the deadline to do so, so they will only have to pay the couple’s own expenses.