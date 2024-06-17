CCTV shows ‘Gaydar killer’, 29, buying shovels and eating McDonald’s after murdering a retired Fettes College professor, 75, creating a fake profile on a gay dating app to lure him to an apartment in a catfishing plot.

CCTV footage shows ‘Gaydar killer’ buying shovels and eating McDonald’s after murdering a retired Fettes College lecturer by creating a fake profile on a gay dating app to lure him to an apartment.

Paul McNaughton, 29, was jailed for life after murdering Peter Coshan, 75, at a flat in Leith on August 11 or 12, 2022 after using a fake profile on ‘hookup app’ Gaydar to attract you to the property. .

Chilling footage shows McNaughton casually buying two shovels in a store after the murder and strolling down the street eating McDonald’s.

McNaughton met the retired biology teacher online for the first time in 2021 and proceeded to steal tens of thousands of pounds from him after gaining access to his bank accounts.

When Coshan found out about the thefts, he threatened to go to the police unless McNaughton provided him with free sexual favors to settle the debt, the High Court was told.

Retired Fettes College professor Peter Coshan, 75, was murdered in an apartment in Leith, Scotland, on August 11 or 12, 2022.

Paul McNaughton, 29, admitted murdering the retired biology teacher and has been sentenced to life in prison. He served a minimum of 22 years before being eligible for parole.

In another clip, McNaughton can be seen walking down the street eating McDonald’s.

“Fed up” McNaughton then hatched a plot to kill the retired teacher by creating a fake profile.

After the murder, McNaughton, along with his flatmate Paul Black, hid the pensioner’s body until around August 15, when they put it in a suitcase and took it to a layby on the A696 between Otterburn and Belsay in Northumberland. , where he was then dumped. to a wall.

McNaughton, who admitted murder and attempted to defeat the ends of justice in 2023 before Black’s trial, was sentenced to life in prison with a recommendation to serve a minimum of 22 years behind bars when he was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday. .

Black was acquitted of murder following a trial at Edinburgh High Court in May, in which the jury returned a not proven verdict.

However, during the trial he admitted to having attempted to defeat the ends of justice and was sentenced to five and a half years for it.

Judge Lord Scott said it was “clear” to him during Black’s trial that Coshan was “a brother, uncle and dear friend” to those who knew him.

He noted that Coshan had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s in his later years and told McNaughton that he had “exploited” the former teacher’s declining health “before deciding he should die.”

Lord Scott went on to discuss how McNaughton then used bank cards belonging to Mr Coshan and embarked on a “spending spree” during which he “siphoned off more of his money”.

“Having exploited Peter Coshan in life, he continued to do so in death,” he told McNaughton.

The judge said Coshan “suffered a further affront” when the couple loaded his body in a suitcase and attempted to bury it in a lay-by.

He noted that a victim impact statement completed by Mr Coshan’s niece on behalf of her family said his murder had had a “devastating” impact on them all.

“His family did not know and may never know what happened in their loved one’s last moments,” he said.

Neither McNaughton nor Black showed any emotion as they were led off the dock in handcuffs.

Moira Orr, homicide and serious crime officer for the Crown Office and Prosecution Service (COPFS), said: “This was a cruel and brutal murder of an elderly man who was peacefully enjoying his retirement.

‘Peter was loved by his family and friends in the local community. He had a positive impact on the lives of many people.

But his own life was cut short by the despicable actions of Paul McNaughton.

Forensic officers in the village of Kirkwhelpington off the A696 in Northumberland in September 2022, where Dr Coshan’s body was discovered.

“He showed arrogant contempt for his actions and will now serve a life sentence for his crimes.”

He added: “Our thoughts remain with Peter’s friends and family who have waited patiently for justice to be done while accepting today’s outcome.”

In a statement issued through police at the end of the trial, Coshan’s family said they remained “horrified” that someone could have “treated a vulnerable 75-year-old man in such a despicable manner.”

They said: ‘Our life will never be the same and we will always wonder: what if…?

‘Of course, there is no answer to the “what if” question, as events have passed us by and there is no way to go back in time.

“However, we have happy memories of Peter and can reflect on the positive impact he had on the lives of so many people.”