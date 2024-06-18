Cat Deeley is forced to apologize after being criticized by an epilepsy charity for joking that she was “having a seizure” during a dance on This Morning.

Cat Deeley has apologized to viewers after coming under fire from an epilepsy charity for a joke made during Monday’s This Morning show.

The presenter faced criticism after joking that she was “having a seizure” while dancing to Meghan Trainor’s song All About That Bass.

The comment sparked a backlash from charity The Epilepsy Society, who noted that seizures are “no laughing matter.”

Cat addressed the backlash early on Tuesday’s This Morning, saying: “I just wanted to apologize to anyone who was offended yesterday when I made a light-hearted comment about my dancing style.”

“This really wasn’t supposed to cause any discomfort to anyone, but I can see why it might have been that way.”

On the previous day’s episode, Cat had made a brief comment while hosting an interview with singer Meghan Trainor.

As they played their famous 2014 song, Cat showed off her dance moves before telling co-host Ben Shephard: ‘There’s nothing to see here. Yeah, I’m fine, I’m just having a seizure.’

The Epilepsy Society also condemned the comments, posting on X: ‘Seizures are no laughing matter for people with #epilepsy @catdeeley.

“Please do better and educate yourselves about this difficult and poorly understood condition, @thismorning.”