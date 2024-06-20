Carole Middleton has a “maternal” and “supportive” bond with her son-in-law Prince William, who seems “relaxed” in her company, says body language expert

The close relationship Prince William shares with Carole Middleton was evident when the couple attended Royal Ascot together today, according to a body language expert.

Judi James said Sun that the Prince of Wales, 41, looking like a “schoolboy” in his top hat, appeared to have “elicited some motherly-looking body language responses from his mother-in-law.”

He added that the proximity between the couple indicates that they are “a very relaxed and close-knit family unit.”

According to Judi, the way William and Carole, 69, interact shows the “support and affection” they share as a family.

“It’s very clear that the presence of Kate’s mother and father, who have played a very paternal role in William’s life, creates what feels like a safe place for William to relax and have fun from all the worries.” because of his wife’s illness,” Judi added.

Prince William is pictured with his mother-in-law Carole Middleton as the two attend Royal Ascot together today.

According to body language expert Judi James, William seemed to have “triggered some motherly-looking body language responses in his mother-in-law” today.

At one point, the prince showed his chivalrous side and came to Carole’s rescue after a small mishap.

Carole was seen having her own Cinderella moment when her foot slipped off her heel and landed on the floor, but luckily she had a Prince Charming on hand.

The couple were seen laughing about the incident as they walked together and joined other guests.

The Middletons’ exit comes after their daughter Kate, 42, who has been receiving chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer since February, made a dramatic return to public life during Trooping the Color on Saturday.

Carole and Michael Middleton’s last public appearance was at Kate’s annual Royal Carols: Together at Christmas at Westminster Abbey in London in December.

Three months later, Kate announced her cancer diagnosis to the world.

Carole, who wore a £350 light blue Self-Portrait dress for today’s outing, has reportedly been supporting her daughter during her cancer treatment at her Windsor home.

Her floral dress seemed reminiscent of Kate’s £1,275 Elie Saab blue lace creation, which she first wore at Royal Ascot in 2019. It also featured a delicate bow and pleated details.

Prince William reaches out to help his mother-in-law Carole after her shoe got stuck in the grass.

Body language expert Judi James told The Sun that William (right) seemed comfortable and particularly close to Kate’s mother Carole Middleton (left).

Pictured: William looked dapper on the second day of racing as he wore a classic black suit and top hat.

The royal appeared calm as she spoke to her mother-in-law and appeared to smile and laugh during their interactions.

Proving to be a queen of coordination, Carole paired her long-sleeved summer dress with a matching light blue headpiece, featuring a statement flower and a pair of dark blue heels.

With a chic clutch in hand, she completed her stunning look with some glamorous makeup and a pair of Emily Mortimer Electra Gold Sky and London Blue Topaz earrings.

William seemed delighted that his wife’s parents were enjoying a day at the races.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said of the Middletons’ return to royal life: “They are the unsung heroes of the current period, avoiding the spotlight but certainly making a very significant contribution at such a difficult time for the family. of Wales”.

He continued: “As we rejoice that Catherine has achieved such amazing success in her first official appearance in six months on Trooping the Colour, please spare a thought for her parents, who have undoubtedly been so supportive of her and her family during this stressful period. “.