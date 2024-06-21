Can you tell the £294 spritz from its £6.99 double? You couldn’t, says Rosie Green of the fabulous dupes who are the spitting image of her high-priced counterparts.

To misquote Jane Austen, it is a truth universally acknowledged that all women love beauty bargains. And duplicates (products that imitate the look, feel and effect of those whose price is much higher) provide the greatest satisfaction.

Remember when Aldi copied Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin products with, ahem, Hotel Collection No 1 Lime, Basil & Mandarin? So good that they sell out again and again. But do you get what you pay for? Is a luxury product more effective, more responsible, better?

I asked Dr. Colette Haydon, who has formulated skincare products for some of the most luxury brands (including her own Lixirskin). “I’ve seen bad skin care at every price point,” she says. ‘Many brands, cheap and expensive, are made by the same manufacturer, so the conditions of the workers are not compromised. You often pay for packaging.’

She admits that “at a very low price point in skincare there will be fillers and you won’t get the quality.” And that “natural fragrance is generally ten times more expensive than a synthetic one,” so a brand that uses the former will probably cost you more.

I took some of my favorite products and put them face to face with their unsuspecting ones. The results may surprise you.

Original Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sun Drops

Look The brand’s cute packaging has earned it legions of fans.

Product These tanning drops contain antioxidants to protect against pollutants and peptides to reduce fine lines. Mix it with a moisturizer for a touch of shine or wear it alone to add a touch of natural color. It blends easily on the face without leaving stains.

Does it have a duration? All day.

Price £34, drunkelephant.co.uk

Cheat Revolution Bright light Tanning drops

Look Definitely less cool than its rival, but not offensive.

Product Contains hyaluronic acid, grape seed oil and ultra-hydrating squalane. It comes in two shades, covering more skin tones. It has fragrance, which Drunk Elephant avoids, but it was equally easy to blend, perhaps less bright.

Does it have a duration? All day.

Price £9.99, revolutionbeauty.com

Verdict I think Drunk Elephant has a slight advantage in the formula: more “slippery”, more hydrating and with a slightly more believable color. But the difference was minimal.

Original Tom Ford Neroli Portofino

Look Beautiful blue glass bottle with an elegant gold label.

Product The Italian Riviera-inspired fragrance is fresh, with elegant layers of citrus oils, floral notes and amber nuances. It uses neroli essential oils and sophisticated distillation to extract the jasmine fragrance.

Does it have a duration? You can still smell it the next morning. He never ages.

Price £294 (100ml), tomfordbeauty.com

Cheat Aldi Hotel Collection Brilliant Amalfi

Look A heavy glass bottle with a clean design that feels elegant.

Product This eau de parfum smells remarkably similar to Tom Ford’s, “offering hints of amber, angelica and ambrette that pair perfectly with lavender, rosemary and myrtle.” But it has a synthetic quality that is a little cloying. Think fabric conditioner.

Does it have a duration? Still good five hours later.

Price £6.99 (100ml), Aldi stores

Verdict I was surprised by the initial resemblance, although the “drydown” smells less luxurious. I’d put the Aldi in my bag for instant refreshment and stick with Tom Ford for better.

Original Elemis Superfood Facial Oil

Look The glass bottle and white plastic dropper make this vanity worth mentioning.

Product Using nine oils, from rosehip to linseed to daikon radish, this formula feels healthy—all killer and no filler. It absorbs easily, isn’t too heavy, and smells like spa heaven.

Does it have a duration? My skin felt plump and soft for 12 hours.

Price £54, es.elemis.com

Cheat Revolution x Sali Hughes Face Blanket Facial Oil

Look Glass bottle and plastic dropper. Same herself.

Product With a list of oils almost as extensive as those in Elemis (from safflower to strawberry seed to apricot seed), plus squalane, this silicone-free formula absorbs easily and doesn’t feel too heavy or leave my skin feeling. looking bright.

It has a duration 12 hours.

Price £15, boots.com

Verdict The Elemis product has more oils and the aromatic smell adds a spa feel, but Hughes’ purse-friendly alternative felt just as good on the skin.

Original Dior addict lip gloss oil

Look The sleek lines, silver lid, and satisfying click when you close the lid say “luxury.”

Product I liked the texture; It’s substantial but not sticky and has a nice minty flavor. The non-drying cherry oil-laden formula gave my lips fullness and the right amount of shine. The packaging still looks good after months in my bag.

Does it have a duration? A good two hours.

Price £32, dior.com

Cheat Elf Jelly Pop Glow Revitalizing Lip Oil

Look Bright, clean and elegant. The red plastic cap looks a bit teenage.

Product With its attractive and well-priced products, it’s easy to see why Elf’s share price has risen 1,500 percent over the past five years. Like Dior, the Elf Lip Oil claims to have skincare benefits, including hyaluronic acid, but the gloss level was too high for me and I felt like my mouth still looked wrinkled.

Does it have a duration? One hour.

Price £8, elfcosmetics.es

Verdict Elf had less grip and less substance and I didn’t feel like it plumped my lips in the same way, but I’m not sure Dior was four times better.