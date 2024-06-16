Can you find the three broken suitcases in 30 seconds? Test your eagle eyes with this tricky riddle

This tricky puzzle challenges tourists to test their observation skills by finding three broken suitcases, but can you locate them in seconds?

Created by PayingTooMuch, the summer-themed puzzle raises the importance of travel insurance, which can cover accidents, cancellations and damage to luggage.

With this in mind, the creators of the travel insurance company have designed a mind-blowing puzzle that requires challengers to find three different pieces of broken luggage.

However, this seemingly simple puzzle is no easy task, as only those with clear vision can locate the damaged suitcases in less than 30 seconds.

In the busy image, most of the dozens of cases feature a light blue design, including the three broken ones, while others are pink, purple and orange.

The first suitcase is missing the left wheel, while the second is missing two wheels. The inconsistency in the third suitcase is that it is missing two notches in the center.

To add to the difficulty, larger suitcases dominate the foreground of the image, while smaller pieces of luggage are squeezed into the spaces in between.

If you manage to locate the three broken suitcases before time runs out, well done: you have an enviable view!

However, for those who are still having difficulty detecting them, don’t worry as we have provided the answer below.

The suitcase with the missing notches can be found in the upper left corner of the image, sandwiched between a pink and light blue case.

The suitcase with two wheels missing is in the center of the image, slightly to the left, between a light blue and pink case.

The last suitcase, which is missing a wheel, is towards the bottom of the puzzle, slightly to the right, hidden between a row of light blue boxes.

This clever illusion from PayingTooMuch highlights the importance of keeping a close eye on your belongings and serves as a reminder of the benefits of travel insurance for your peace of mind while on vacation.

