Campaign to end foamy beer: Bosses call for foam to stop being counted as part of a pint after study found two-thirds of drinks served in UK pubs contain less liquid than they should .

They say that each liter should contain 568 ml of liquid without counting the head.

Beer lovers are calling on the next government to back calls to ensure pub-goers are guaranteed a full pint of liquid by law, after a survey found 86 per cent of drinkers are getting less money .

A study by the Chartered Institute of Trading Standards found that with the average pint filled with 96 per cent liquid, consumers are losing £264 million a year.

The Real Ale Campaign, which represents pub owners and pub-goers, said politicians seeking votes should back calls for comprehensive action by buying a pint in the pub.

The survey found that the average beer deficit during the survey was 4 per cent, leading to a weekly loss for the pub visitor of £1.70 a week or £88.40 a year.

At £5 a pint, the average drinker loses an average of 20p worth of beer each round.

The Real Ale Campaign is urging general election candidates to support its call for a change in the law to force pubs to serve 568ml of liquid, excluding the head, when someone orders a pint.

The CTSI has made 137 test purchases in nine municipalities

The Weights and Measures Act was passed in 1824 and determined for the first time the exact volume that should be served in pubs to provide additional protection for consumers.

While the 200-year-old law said that a pint should have a volume of 568 ml, the law never said that the glass should contain that volume of beer.

Some consumers like to have a head at the top of their pint, but CAMRA insists that this should not take the amount of liquid below the pint level.

Under current law, a publican is not required to refill a pint if the head is too large, although many bar staff add more liquid when necessary. However, if the staff refuses to refill the beer, the consumer has no choice but to take their custom elsewhere.

CAMRA national director Gillian Hough said: “The pint of beer or cider is part of our culture and heritage in these islands and it is right that we celebrate the 200th anniversary of the definition of the pint in law in Great Britain and Ireland for the first time by toasting our great pubs, social clubs, breweries and cider producers.

‘But with too many consumers receiving short measures at the bar, CAMRA wants the next UK government to introduce a legal right for pub-goers to receive a 100 per cent liquid pint every time they are served.

“This would give drinkers a guarantee of getting what they pay for when they support local pubs and breweries and would be a fitting way to mark the 200th anniversary of the great British and Irish pint.”

The CTSI also surveyed 2,000 members of the public on whether they thought the head should be included in the pint measure.

A survey found that 86 per cent of pubs serve pints with less than 568ml of liquid.

About 35 percent said the head should not be included in the measurement, compared to 23 percent who were satisfied with the current situation.

John Herriman, chief executive of CTSI, said the brief measures were costing the average pub visitor around £115 each year.

He said: “We are calling on the hospitality sector to ensure that consumers get value for money by ensuring they correctly measure the drinks they serve to customers in the country’s pubs and bars and for more research to be carried out in this area “.

Jess Phillips, Labor candidate for Birmingham Yardley said: ‘The cost of living means that people can barely afford a drink. Finding out that you are being served short measures adds insult to injury. A brief measure deceives us all, but it affects those who are in the worst situation the most.

‘Being able to afford to go out for a drink is not easy and you should get what you pay for. In this current climate, it is fantastic to see this campaign from the Chartered Trading Standards Institute raising awareness of the important work of our Trading Standards profession.’