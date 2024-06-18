Cambridge University students stagger home after a drunken night celebrating end-of-term exams at the £270-a-ticket May Ball, which featured a 15-minute fireworks display and a performance by Ella Eyre.

Footage shows Cambridge University students staggering home after a drunken night celebrating their end-of-term exams at the May Ball, which costs £270 a ticket.

Students enjoyed a fireworks display and a night out at the annual Trinity May Ball which included a performance by singer Ella Eyre.

The first Trinity May Ball was held in 1866 and the tradition quickly spread to other universities.

Even though they now take place in June, they are still called May Balls, as that is when they were originally held.

May Ball guests, who paid at least £210 for a single ticket, were promised “unlimited food and drink, a stunning fireworks display and a wide variety of entertainment”.

Cambridge University students return home after celebrating the end of the academic year at the Trinity May Ball.

The first Trinity May Ball was held in 1866 and the tradition quickly spread to other universities. In the photo, two students return home after a night of partying.

A girl is seen being carried home by her friend this morning after the dance.

Cambridge University students enjoy a punt ride along the River Cam after celebrating the end of the academic year

Cambridge University students return home after the May Ball

Cambridge University students return home after celebrating the May Ball

The students, dressed in elegant evening suits and black ties, headed home through the city streets as the sun rose this morning.

The event is described on its website as “one of the most sought-after tickets in May Week” and “a showcase of unrivaled revelry.”

Entertainment ranges “from A-list stars to world-class comedians and top classical and jazz musicians” in an “unparalleled setting.”

The students, dressed in elegant evening suits and black ties, headed home through the city streets as the sun rose this morning.

In past years, some of Britain’s brightest students have adopted hedonistic behaviour, stripping naked and jumping into the river.

People take to the water to watch a fireworks display over the River Cam during the May Dance.

A fireworks display over the River Cam during the Trinity May Ball last night

Cambridge University students return home this morning

Cambridge University students return home after celebrating the end of the academic year at the May Ball.

A student decided to get on a bicycle and go home dressed in his suit.

People take to the water to watch a fireworks display over the River Cam during the May Dance.

Clearances fill the River Cam after a fireworks display last night

The ball has been held every year since 1866, except in 1910, when King Edward VII died, during the Second World War between 1939 and 1945, and in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A series of dances are held to mark the end of the semester, and several universities organize them.

The “only acceptable attire” for the Trinity May Ball “is the traditional black tie, white tie or formal national suit.”

Instructions on what to wear include that “any sword worn as part of the national costume must be secured in its sheath.”

Organizers said the dress code ‘will be strictly enforced; those who are not properly dressed will not be able to enter the dance.”