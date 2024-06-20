Cabinet ministers warn polls were ‘beyond people’s wildest nightmares’, with Rishi Sunak predicted to become first sitting PM to LOSE his seat as potential Tory leadership candidates drop out of the career.

Cabinet ministers have warned the polls are “beyond people’s wildest nightmares” as Rishi Sunak is set to become the first sitting Prime Minister to lose his seat.

Three huge predictions from YouGov, Savanta and More in Common, made using the so-called MRP technique, found yesterday that the Conservative Party was on course for its worst ever result.

YouGov suggested the Conservatives face a reduction to just 108 seats, which would be the worst performance in their 200-year history.

A cabinet minister told the Times: “Colleagues are understandably worried about their area, but some of these projections are beyond people’s wildest nightmares.”

Another said: ‘The country has made a fundamental decision overall. Anything said about taxes or anything else is ignored.

‘There is no way to solve this. You don’t give up locally. But there is no quick fix for this.”

The YouGov poll also found that a host of current cabinet ministers would be sacked, including Jeremy Hunt, Grant Shapps, Penny Mordaunt, Mel Stride, Mark Harper, Richard Holden and Alex Chalk.

Rishi Sunak is set to become the first sitting Prime Minister to lose his seat, according to a major poll.

A YouGov poll also found that a large number of current cabinet ministers would be sacked, including Grant Shapps (pictured).

James Cleverley (pictured) is no longer planning to run in the Conservative leadership race following his predicted election defeat.

Meanwhile, the Savanta poll found Suella Braverman would be ousted, along with Sunak.

It comes as some who had their sights set on replacing Sunak, should the Conservatives be defeated, have now apparently withdrawn from the race.

James Cleverley is reportedly no longer planning to contest the Conservative Party leadership race following the anticipated election defeat, with allies claiming the Home Secretary lacked the desire to succeed the current Prime Minister.

Mr Cleverley has reportedly told friends he does not wish to stand to replace Mr Sunak.

Meanwhile, key allies of Braverman have predicted she may not enter the race due to a lack of support after she was sacked as home secretary in November last year.

Allies have claimed that if Braverman decided to run, he would be largely motivated by trying to secure a senior shadow cabinet position.

A figure close to the former Home Secretary told The Times that she had “fallen by the wayside” after her usual public interventions, which her colleagues saw less in the party’s long-term interests and more as an act of self-service on her part. from Mrs. Braverman. .

The Savanta poll found that Suella Braverman (pictured) would be ousted, along with Sunak.

An equivalent poll from Savanta was even worse: it suggested the Conservatives would be reduced to just 53 seats and Rishi Sunak himself would lose his Richmond and Northallerton constituency.

</p> <p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p> <p>

Other contenders to replace Sunak include Kemi Badenoch, business and trade secretary, former home secretary Priti Patel and Tom Tugendhat, security minister.

Yesterday’s Savanta poll suggested the Conservatives would be reduced to just 53 seats and that Sunak himself would lose his Richmond and Northallerton constituency.

Their study projected a huge majority of 382 seats for Labour, with Sir Keir Starmer’s party winning a staggering 516 constituencies on July 4.

In a sign of the difficulty in making such projections, Reform was not seen as securing any seats in Savanta’s MRP.

Goodbye to the big conservative beasts? Three mega-polls yesterday showed a host of Tory cabinet ministers could lose their seats on July 4. There is some variation between the MRP polls from YouGov, Savanta and More in Common, but here are the big candidates who could be left out of the House of Commons: YouGov: jeremy hunt

Shapps Grant

Penny Mordaunt

Mark Harper

Alex Chalk

Mel Stride

Johnny Mercer

Simon Hart

Victoria Prentice

David TC Davies

Gillian Keegan

Michael Tomlinson

Richard Holden

Lucy Frazer

Victoria Atkins

Michelle Donelan

Steve Baker Saving: Rishi Sunak

Richard Holden

James cleverly

Suella Braverman

jeremy hunt

Oliver Dowden

Kemi Badenoch

Penny Mordaunt

Shapps Grant More in common: jeremy hunt

Shapps Grant

Alex Chalk

Mark Harper

David TC Davies

The third MRP published last night, carried out by More In Common, found that the Conservatives could end up with just 155 seats after July 4, with Sir Keir coming in at number 10 with 406 Labor MPs.

The Liberal Democrats could emerge victorious in 49 electoral districts, according to research by More in common for the news agents podcast.

His MRP also concluded that Reform would not win a single seat.

This despite a separate Survation poll published this afternoon suggesting Farage will record a shock victory in Clacton.

Luke Tryl, chief executive of More in Common in the UK, said: “The fact that this projection showing the Conservatives on just 150 seats is one of the most favorable for the Conservatives shows how deep the hole in the where the party finds itself, with just two weeks to go until they change the dial.

‘Far from the narrowing in the polls that many expected to see now, the Conservatives’ position appears to be worsening and just a small move away from them could reduce them to 107 seats.

“On the other hand, it looks like Labor will inherit a historic majority while remaining largely undefined in the eyes of the electorate.”

According to YouGov’s MRP study, Labor is on course for its second-largest majority since the Second World War.

He also suggested that the Conservatives are heading for a result well below their previous low of 141 seats in 1906 under Arthur Balfour.

In Scotland, YouGov research showed Labor won 28 seats, while the SNP fell to just 20 seats and the Conservatives fell to five constituencies.

It also found that the Conservatives could be reduced to a single seat in Wales, where Labor was shown to be on course to win 26 of 32 seats.

Sir Keir’s party is set to win a record number of seats in London, with Labor set to win 63 of the capital’s 75 constituencies, according to the study.

Earlier, Sunak took advantage of the fact that inflation has finally reached the Bank of England’s target again as he tries to revive his electoral fortunes.

However, ministers have been increasingly open about their fears about the party’s prospects, with both Mel Stride and Welsh Secretary David TC Davies admitting yesterday that Labor is almost certain to triumph.

Panicked Conservatives have been urging Sunak to attack Farage head-on, rather than trying to ignore the existential threat posed by reform.

The Brexiteer has admitted he cannot win this election, but insisted he wants to supplant the Conservatives as the real opposition and aspires to be prime minister in 2029.

More In Common’s MRP model predicted Labor will win 406 seats on July 4 (a majority of 162), while the Conservatives are expected to win just 155 seats.

In a sign of the difficulty in making such projections, Savanta did not see Reform securing any seats.

The latest official figures showed headline CPI fell to 2 percent in May, from 2.3 percent in April, paving the way for interest rate cuts.

It is the first time inflation has reached the Bank of England’s target since July 2021, before the cost of living crisis caused inflation to soar, at one point reaching levels not seen for 40 years.

Sunak used the data to claim that inflation “is back to normal” and that Britons will “start to feel the benefits.” But he warned that putting Labor in power could “put progress at risk”.

The reductions will give Threadneedle Street pause for thought as it considers interest rates at tomorrow’s MPC meeting.

However, most economists believe rates will remain at 5.25, with the July 4 election seen hampering decisions.