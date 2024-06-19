Burkini-clad British tourists, aged 25 and 19, cry and demand police action after a “verbal attack” by two hotel guests who said “who knows what they’re hiding down there” as they entered the pool at an Italian resort .

Two British tourists dressed in burkini have been left crying after an alleged verbal attack by two hotel guests.

The two Muslim women from London, aged 25 and 19, were reportedly verbally harassed as they entered the swimming pool at Mangia’s Torre del Barone complex in Sciacca, southern Italy, on June 11.

Two Italians also holidaying at the resort, who live respectively in Switzerland and Germany, allegedly told the burkini-clad women: “It’s not hygienic to enter the pool in a suit, it’s your fault.”

They also said: ‘Who knows what they are hiding down there,’ according to an Italian newspaper. delivery courier.

Another guest intervened and defended the women, who have since demanded police action over the incident.

The two Muslim women from London, aged 25 and 19, were reportedly verbally harassed as they entered the swimming pool at Mangia’s Torre del Barone complex (pictured) in Sciacca, southern Italy, on June 11. .

Keswan Monien, director of the complex (pictured), told Corriere newspaper: “Having to continue hearing certain things in 2024 is shameful, we strongly condemn every episode of racism.”

‘After the verbal attack the two women asked to speak to me. When they entered my office they were crying and very upset. I tried to calm them down, but they asked me to report the incident and I took them to the police station.’

At the local police station, the women reported the men for defamation and harassment.

Monien, who came to Italy from Mauritius 37 years ago, said “nothing like this has ever happened” at the resort and that “to still hear people talk this way is just embarrassing.”

He said that while the two men were asked to leave, he could not legally chase them away and the men ended up staying at the resort until the end of their vacation a few days later.

The two British women, who were at the complex with two other women, left the complex on June 14.