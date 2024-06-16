Bryson DeChambeau WINS US Open after Rory McIlroy throws him away down the stretch at Pinehurst

Bryson DeChambeau won the US Open, after Rory McIlroy choked on the extraordinary final day at Pinehurst.

DeChambeau brilliantly saved par from a fairway bunker on the 72nd hole, but McIlroy will wonder how he let his best chance to end a 10-year wait for a fifth major title slip through his fingers.

Thirteen years after winning his first US Open and his first major at Congressional – and 3,599 days since he won the 2014 US PGA – McIlroy looked ready to finally return to the winner’s circle when he led by two strokes with five holes left.

However, the Northern Irishman surprisingly missed two feet six inches for par on the 16th and less than four feet on the 18th to suffer another heartbreaking defeat.

Commenting on Sky Sports, six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo said: “Those two misses will haunt Rory for the rest of his life.”

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after winning his second US Open title (Mike Stewart/AP)

Starting the day three shots behind DeChambeau, McIlroy made the ideal start with a birdie from 20 feet on the first and found himself just one shot behind when DeChambeau made bogey on the fourth.

McIlroy was then unlucky to drop a shot at the par-five fifth after what looked like an excellent approach went off the sloping green into one of the native areas.

From a bad lie, McIlroy ducked into the bunker in front of him and narrowly missed holing a 20-foot par putt.

McIlroy closed the gap again with a birdie from 15 feet on the ninth, but DeChambeau stayed ahead with par from a similar distance on the eighth.

A long-range birdie at the par-five 10th moved McIlroy into a share of the lead, with Cantlay following to stay one behind his Ryder Cup rival.

DeChambeau also birdied the 10th to regain the lead and did well to save par on the next after encountering trouble off the tee and in the sand with his approach.

Another long birdie putt on the 12th hole brought McIlroy back alongside DeChambeau at seven under and with Cantlay putting in a shot on the same hole, it looked like a two-horse race.

The tee on the par-four 13th had been pushed forward to entice players to move toward the green, and McIlroy’s tee shot bounced favorably off the back stand and came to rest about 20 feet from the putting surface. .

From there, he jumped to five feet and, after DeChambeau bogeyed the 12th following another wayward tee shot, McIlroy calmly made his fourth birdie in the space of five holes to open a two-stroke lead.

That lead didn’t last long, however, as DeChambeau drove the green on the 13th to set up a two-putt birdie and McIlroy bogeyed the 15th for the third straight day after failing to get up and down from the green.

DeChambeau looked to avoid trouble on the same hole after safely finding the green, only to make bogey with a clumsy three-putt from 30 feet.

That gave McIlroy a one-stroke lead, but he lost it immediately after shockingly missing from within three feet (for the first time all season after 496 successful putts) for par on the 16th hole.

DeChambeau narrowly missed birdie putts on the 16th and 17th, but McIlroy missed another short par putt on the 18th and DeChambeau sealed the victory in style, making an impressive 55-yard bunker shot and holding his nerve to convert the par putt for a notable victory.

