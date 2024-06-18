Bryson DeChambeau drinks WINE from the US Open trophy with Donald Trump’s son Eric and gets a video message from the former president!

Bryson DeChambeau celebrated his US Open win with the Trump family at their Westchester National Golf Club on Monday night.

The former president sent DeChambeau a congratulatory message after winning the US Open for the second time in his career over the weekend, which is also the second major victory of his career, before things seemed to get drunk. .

“You have it all, you have the long ball and everything else,” Trump said in a short video shared on Instagram by his lawyer, Alina Habba.

Trump can also be heard quoting someone in the clip who had told him that DeChambeau could be compared to golf great Arnold Palmer.

DeChambeau was greeted by Eric Trump on the golf course and the celebrations soon appeared to take a boozier turn.

Bryson DeChambeau poured red wine on the US Open trophy, with the help of Eric Trump

Trump held the trophy while DeChambeau poured him red wine. With a crowd watching, Trump shouts: “That’s quite the trophy, ladies and gentlemen.”

DeChambeau then takes the trophy and tells the crowd of spectators “this is amazing” before taking several large gulps of wine.

DeChambeau, 30, earned a staggering $4.3 million for his victory on Sunday, which will always be remembered for the way Rory McIlroy collapsed on the final holes.

McIlroy bogeyed three of the last five, two-putting from a combined distance of six feet, blowing up his two-stroke lead and allowing DeChambeau to claim glory.

Trump also posted a congratulatory message to DeChambeau on Monday, writing: ‘Congratulations to Bryson DeChambeau on his incredible WIN at the US Open!

‘He showed a toughness and inner strength, which combines perfectly with his GREAT Talent in golf, that can never be denied! Under enormous pressure, he hit some of the best shots ever made, especially his spectacular save in the sand on the 18th hole that gave him the victory.

‘”Mr. 58″ has always been a WINNER and will go on to many more major championships. He’s a truly tough, even nasty competitor, but he also happens to be a great guy. The United States could not be better represented.

‘Congratulations also to LIV Golf for their genius in recruiting Bryson and other of the best golfers in the world.

“Hopefully the Golf will soon come together, completely united, which is as it should be!”