BRYONY GORDON: I’m getting ‘DAZZLE’ tattoo as a birthday present… here are the inspiring reasons why

With two weeks left until my 44th birthday, my husband has begun his annual quest to buy me a birthday gift that he considers appropriately “useful.”

“I was wondering if you’d like a new barbecue,” he mentioned the other night at dinner.

“No, thank you,” I replied, trying not to spit out my salad.

“Maybe a set of blinds to replace the ones that fell down in the guest room?”

There was no response to this, other than a growled laugh from our 11 year old son. He persevered: “How about some walking shoes?”

With all my might I refrained from asking for a divorce as a birthday present. Instead, I told him what he had decided to give me: my first tattoo.

Angelina Jolie on the red carpet this week showing off her bold new swallow tattoo

Yes, you heard right. I don’t want a barbecue, but I also don’t want a purse, or a spa day, or some pretty jewelry that I’ll probably lose anyway. What I really want is for a stranger in a dirty store called Kinky Ink to mark my naked skin for life.

And if I had any doubts, they were dispelled when I saw Angelina Jolie on the red carpet this week, with a daring new accessory: a swallow tattoo above her breasts, on her sternum.

The 49-year-old is said to have chosen the bird as a symbol of her freedom, as she finalizes her divorce from Brad Pitt. But some say the tattoo placement is also a way for Jolie to show the liberation she feels after her preventive double mastectomy in 2013. Her mother’s death from ovarian cancer led her to discover that she carried the BRCA1 gene, which gave her gave her an increased risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

Whatever Jolie’s reason was, I saw it as a sign to confirm my reservation at the tattoo parlor. This was a big moment for me: while she’s been covering herself in body art since she was the height of a grasshopper, I’m still ink-free.

‘Are you going through some kind of midlife crisis?’ my husband asked, not without reason.

When I was a teenager I was terrified of needles, but especially of my parents’ disapproval. Like many middle-aged and middle-class people in the ’90s, they saw tattoos as common, and back then, being common was the worst thing in the world, even worse than getting pregnant.

Then came the 1990s and the rise of the lower back tattoo, as ubiquitous as misogyny among young women in the early 21st century. As proof of this, they were known as “tramp stamps.”

So while my friends returned from their gap years with dolphins on their hips or Chinese characters on their arms (which the tattoo artist promised meant “peace” but turned out to say “chicken noodle soup”), I remained without ink.

I chose to disfigure my body in other, possibly much more harmful ways: drinking, taking drugs, and sleeping with unsuitable men. I didn’t need a tattoo or piercings to rebel, because I had a lot of bad habits that were easier to hide than a pair of giant angel wings between my shoulder blades.

So perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that she’s considering a tattoo now, as a bored middle-aged mother, living vicariously through her daughter. Here’s my chance to remind myself that I’m capable of doing more exciting things than watching reruns of Grey’s Anatomy.

Without ink until now, Bryony Gordon has decided to get a tattoo for her 44th birthday

The idea first crossed my mind in 2018, when I was 38 years old and about to celebrate my first year without alcohol. I thought getting the sobriety date tattooed on my wrist would mark the moment I would decide to change my life. But the new, sober, sensible part of my brain stopped me: What if I relapsed and ended up with a forearm that looked like a barcode? Also, would it give off “lamb dressed as lamb” vibes?

I shelved the idea until a few months ago when a dear friend (also in her 40s) told me that she was going to get a sparkling diamond tattooed on her ring finger, to replace the engagement and wedding rings that she had thrown in her face. . of her soon-to-be ex-husband whom she had caught cheating on her.

“I don’t want to look at my left hand and feel sad,” she said defiantly. “I want to be reminded of how damn stunning I am.”

I excitedly greeted her to head to the tattoo parlor and began researching my own designs. Because I realized that middle age is actually the perfect time to get a tattoo.

You don’t have to worry about what it will be like when you’re old because you’re already old, and you don’t have to worry about having it for the rest of your life because you’re starting to realize the rest of your life may not be as long.

Plus, what better way to get our body back than with a tattoo? With perimenopause trying to wreak havoc on everything from my sex life to my sleep to my mood, inking feels like sticking two fingers in my hormones. And after decades of worrying about my appearance, I now don’t give a damn. I don’t give a damn about cellulite, I don’t give a damn about how my butt looks in a bikini and I certainly don’t give a damn what my mom and dad are going to say when I show them the Tattoo that will say ‘DAZZLE’ in bold black letters.

I chose this partly because of my friend’s inspiring words, but also because it sums up so clearly what I’m trying to do when I turn 44. Much of my life has consisted of hiding my light under a bushel, so I don’t accidentally blind anyone and keep myself small so as not to bother anyone simply by existing.

Getting a tattoo that says ‘Dazzle’ is a reminder not to do it again – an instruction to go out every day and be myself fearlessly and unapologetically.

I already have everything reserved for the morning of my birthday. I’m thinking about tattooing it on my right wrist, but maybe I’ll follow Angelina’s lead and get it on my chest. That would be a gift for my husband.

Keir, saving has nothing to do with class

Forget how our political leaders define a woman, the issue of this election is how they define a working person. Keir Starmer has let us know that he believes she is someone who has no savings. ‘People that . . . “They don’t really have the ability to write a check when they get in trouble,” he explained when pressed this week.

A friend who is an NHS nurse prides himself on saving 20 per cent of his income each month, and yet at the opposite end of the scale are people like Sir Bradley Wiggins, who was once worth up to £13 million. now apparently broke and couch surfing.

In my experience, the ability to save has more to do with a person’s attitude toward money than the amount they take home.

It is important for Sir Keir to understand this, because for most ordinary workers, savings is not just about having a little extra for a rainy day. It’s about existing with a solid sense of security.

So let’s not pretend that having savings equates to being incredibly rich. The truth is that it is just a sign of good mental health.

Brooke Shields arrived at the awards show this week wearing bright yellow Crocs. She had to wear them after surgery, but once you discover the incredibly comfortable but horrible shoes, you can’t un-discover them. I’m still in my pair just for the holidays.

Actress Brooke Shields in her yellow perils. Once you Croc you won’t stop, says Bryony Gordon

Confidential

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen have discovered that lifting heavy weights is the key to a long life. Having recently taken up Olympic weightlifting (without laughing at myself), I can report that it’s also the key to feeling like an absolute legend.