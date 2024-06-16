Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming, Ex-Wife Demi Moore and Daughters Celebrate Father’s Day: ‘Our Favorite Dad!’

Bruce Willis’ blended family (his second wife Emma Heming, his ex-wife Demi Moore and his three oldest daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah) honored their “favorite dad” with a joint. instagram slideshow wishing you a happy father’s day on sunday.

In two of the flashbacks, the 69-year-old retiree, who lives with frontotemporal dementia, could be seen holding his eldest son, Rumer, 35, when he was a baby.

Bruce (born Walter) flashed a smile as he joked with his daughter Tallulah, 30, on the lawn of their $9.8 million seven-bedroom mansion in Brentwood Park, holding a small version of her in his T-shirt . A setback.

There were also current and throwback snaps of Willis, who amicably ended his 11-year marriage to Demi Moore in 2000, dating his daughter Scout, 32, who followed in his musical footsteps.

The two-time Emmy winner has been married to Emma Heming for 15 years and last Wednesday they celebrated their 12-year-old daughter Mabel’s elementary school graduation.

Bruce and the Make Time Wellness co-founder, 45, are also proud parents to their 10-year-old daughter Evelyn.

‘Happy Father’s Day to this special man,’ Emma wrote via Instatory on Sunday.

‘Actually, I couldn’t even imagine him having a child. He is the best father to all our girls.’

Rumer, who welcomed 14-month-old Louetta, Willis’ first grandchild, said TODAY last month that he was doing “very well.”

“I actually got to see it right before I walked out,” Willis told co-host Hoda Kotb.

‘Honestly, seeing (Demi and Bruce) with (Louetta) almost unlocks all these childhood memories because I think being a grandparent is the best. They have all the love and joy without any responsibility. They just spoil her.’

Baby Nepo, whose dad is How To Make Soil author Derek Richard Thomas, added: “Lou is just starting to walk a little bit and she was walking towards him, and it was so sweet. It’s so nice because I feel like my dad, He’s a girl dad, through and through. And he almost unlocks that little boy, girl dad kind of thing. He’s so sweet with her. I watched it with my sisters, my little sisters.’

Willis, who has grossed more than $9.4 billion worldwide from her films, filmed her final performance as Valmora in Jesse Atlas’ 2023 body-jumping action thriller Assassin back in 2021.

In February 2023, the family of the Die Hard alum revealed had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), less than a year after retired from acting due to his battle with a brain disorder, aphasia.

