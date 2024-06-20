Brooklyn Beckham shows off her cooking skills and talks married life with Nicola Peltz on stage at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Brooklyn Beckham showed off her culinary skills as she took part in a cooking demonstration at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Wednesday.

The aspiring chef, 25, took to the stage in Cannes alongside presenter Makho Ndlovu, where he prepared a gazpacho soup and ceviche with cod.

During the show, Brooklyn also opened up about his personal life, including his marriage to actress Nicola Peltz Beckham.

When asked what married life is like, he replied: “It is very important to find that person with whom you want to spend the rest of your life.” I married my best friend, so it’s the best.’

Brooklyn also confirmed that he cooks and cleans at home, saying, “My wife doesn’t know how to cook at all.”

Brooklyn Beckham showed off her culinary skills as she took part in a cooking demonstration at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Wednesday.

The aspiring chef, 25, took to the stage in Cannes alongside presenter Makho Ndlovu, where he prepared a gazpacho soup and ceviche with cod.

Discussing his passion for food, Brooklyn told how he was fortunate to be exposed to a wide variety of cuisines while traveling with his father David as a child.

The former model said he and Nicola are homebodies who generally prefer to “dine in” rather than going out.

Discussing his passion for food, Brooklyn shared that he was fortunate to be exposed to a wide variety of cuisines while traveling with his father David as a child.

The couple are competitive with each other in the kitchen and Nicola and Brooklyn’s mother Victoria have judged cooking competitions.

He said: ‘I love making spaghetti bolognese, that’s my favourite. I love al dente.

“My dad and I have this thing where he thinks he makes the best spaghetti bolognese, we have competitions.”

Brooklyn attended the festival after the death of her beloved dog.

Brooklyn and Nicola took to Instagram to announce the tragic and “unexpected” death of their beloved pet chihuahua Nala.

He shared an emotional tribute to his grill quickly followed by his actress, 29, who said “life couldn’t be worse” amid her grief following the death of her late grandmother Bunny last month.

The couple are competitive with each other in the kitchen and have had cooking competitions judged by his wife Nicola and mother Victoria.

He said: ‘I love making spaghetti bolognese, that’s my favourite. I love al dente. ‘My dad and I have this thing where he thinks he makes the best spaghetti bolognese, we have competitions’

Brooklyn looked casual in a white t-shirt and black cap for the demonstration.

During the show, Brooklyn also opened up about his personal life, including his marriage to actress Nicola.

When asked what married life is like, he replied: “It is very important to find that person with whom you want to spend the rest of your life.” I married my best friend, so it’s the best.

Brooklyn also confirmed that he cooks and cleans everything at home, saying, “My wife doesn’t know how to cook at all.”

Brooklyn and Nicola confirmed their relationship in January 2020 and married in April 2022.

Nicola explained how Nala, who she adopted from a shelter, was struggling to breathe and had to be rushed to the vet, where she sadly died.

Penning: ‘This has been the hardest month of my life. I can’t even find the words to describe my anguish on so many levels. Nala was hyperventilating and she couldn’t catch her breath.”

“We quickly took her to the vet and she died hours later; her life was taken too soon. She was my beautiful queen and she stayed by my side for 9 years at all times.”

Before adding: ‘1 day without Nala on earth seems like an eternity. I wish I could have her in my arms again. I pray that he is with my Naunni. I hope to see you soon’.

While Brooklyn wrote: ‘Dear Nala, we miss you so much. You were unexpectedly taken from us too soon’

‘You were the cutest little girl and we will always think of you. We know you’re watching and barking at us x We love you so much and miss you beyond.’

The animal-loving couple, who married in a lavish $3.5 million ceremony in April 2022, also own a white puppy named Lamb after losing dog Bear in August last year.

Last month, Brooklyn shared a sweet tribute to Nicola’s late grandmother, Bunny, while posting a scrapbook on Instagram.

Brooklyn shared a touching tribute to her grill quickly followed by her actress who said that “life couldn’t be worse.”

While Brooklyn wrote: ‘Dear Nala, we miss you so much. You were unexpectedly taken from us too soon’

Bunny was Nicola’s maid of honor at her wedding in 2022 and has died aged 95.

In the post, she thanked her eldest, who the family also called Naunni, for teaching her how to “find joy in everything” and “make everyone smile.”

Posting a series of touching moments between the two of them, Brooklyn promised to take care of his granddaughter and confessed that it was an “honor” to be his grandson for four years.

The album consisted of many loving memories between the two, including videos attending church, playing together, and riding in a golf cart.

Sharing the tribute to her 16.4 million followers, she wrote: ‘Naunni, thank you for being you.

‘You were the sweetest, happiest person who ever lived and you taught me to find joy in everything. Thank you for always making everyone smile, you made the lives of everyone you touched infinitely better.

‘I am very lucky to have had the honor of being your grandson for the last 4 years x I promise to look after Nicola and your family x I will miss you so much x I love you so much xxxxxxx.’

Last month, Brooklyn shared a sweet tribute to Nicola Peltz’s Bunny while posting a scrapbook on Instagram.

The news was initially revealed by Nicola’s brother Bradley Peltz, 34, who shared a touching tribute to Bunny on his Instagram (pictured: Nicola and Bunny).

The news was initially revealed by Nicola’s brother Bradley Peltz, 34, who shared a touching tribute to Bunny on his Instagram.

“Today we lost my angel on earth,” Bradley, who, along with Nicola, is the son of billionaire Nelson Peltz, wrote in the caption.

‘She was not only the happiest soul, but also one of my favorites I have ever met. She was the light that would brighten your day,” she continued.

‘His heart was so big you could feel it when he smiled and it in turn made you smile. May his soul rest in peace and in paradise in heaven. I love you bunny.’