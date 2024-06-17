Brits can FINALLY look forward to “more summery” weather with temperatures reaching 24C after enduring a wet and gray start to June.

Brits can finally look forward to “more summery” weather after enduring a wet and gray start to June.

The Met Office said temperatures could reach up to 24C in southeast England and 20C in Scotland on Friday.

It comes after temperatures so far this month have been a few degrees below their seasonal average, with heavy rain and strong winds battering Britain.

This affected small businesses that rely on tourism or foot traffic in early summer.

The UK experienced the coldest first 10 days of June since 2020, in contrast to the warmest June on record seen this time last year, where the mercury rose as high as 32.2C in Lincolnshire and Surrey.

Beach sunbathers enjoying the afternoon sun at the seaside resort of West Bay in Dorset on June 17

People gather on the beach in the hot afternoon sun at the seaside resort of West Bay in Dorset on June 17.

A rower takes advantage of the warm weather to get on the water in Dorset on June 17

Children are seen playing in the sand at the West Bay seaside resort in Dorset on June 17.

A couple enjoys the warm weather on a blanket and with umbrellas that provide plenty of shade on June 17.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said: “As we move into June, obviously temperatures overall will rise on average anyway, but it will feel more like summer, especially in the sunshine.”

“The lack of wind over the next few days will also help.”

Brighter conditions will cover southern England for much of Monday and Tuesday, where it will feel “much warmer than over the weekend”, while showers will still be possible in northern parts of the country and in Scotland and Northern Ireland. North.

But a ridge of high pressure will initially bring clouds on Wednesday before easing to bring more brighter periods across the country, which will continue into Thursday in southern areas with light rain likely again further north, the forecaster said.

More changeable weather will bring showers at times throughout Friday, with temperatures still “recovering” in the south to around average and still higher but more “mild” further north.

Highs of 24C could be seen in south-east England on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, with lows in the low twenties possible on other days.

The average high temperature in June for the city of London is 21.3°C.

Beachgoers donned their swimsuits to enjoy the sunny afternoon in West Bay, Dorset, on June 17.

According to BBC Weather, Britons should expect more pleasant conditions by the third week of June. By June 24, BBC Weather expects warm weather to arrive, at least “for a while.”

The image from June 14 shows people sheltering from the rain under umbrellas during heavy rain near Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire.

Western-super-Mare captured on June 13 as bad weather causes slow start to summer season for businesses

A man walking in heavy rain near Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire on June 14, 2024

Across the north, temperatures will reach 10 degrees during the week with peaks in isolated areas, with Edinburgh expected to hit 20C on Friday.

Claydon said: “It’s not unusual to have interludes or cooler starts in some months, but this was certainly a below-average start to June, and temperatures (are) starting to return to what people would expect for this time of year. anus”. .’

Currently, conditions “will remain fairly constant” heading into the weekend, with Saturday’s rain likely to be negligible, the forecaster added.

This comes after a dismal week with low temperatures of just 3°C ​​to 5°C, as a mid-Atlantic jet stream (a wind that moves quickly in the atmosphere) guided the cold wind from north to south over the United Kingdom.