Britons applaud a tourist who attempts to climb a marble horse in Rome’s famous Trevi Fountain before being tackled by passers-by and Italian police.

This is the moment Brits cheered when Italian police tackled a tourist after he tried to climb the marble horse in Rome’s historic Trevi Fountain.

Located in the heart of Italy’s capital, the fountain has been at the center of several incidents last year, including one in which environmental fanatics dyed the water of the 262-year-old structure black to protest against water subsidies. Petroleum.

Footage taken by tourists on Tuesday showed a man, who has not yet been identified, climbing the metal barriers surrounding the monument before sliding to the right side.

The 27-year-old Ukrainian, wearing an all-brown tracksuit and green shoes, climbed onto the fountain’s travertine stone and made his way through the intricate masonry.

Italian police officers were seen whistling at him to get his attention and calling out to him from the 86-foot-tall structure.

A police officer can be seen pulling up his trouser legs to prepare to enter the water, while the man climbed higher and higher up the rock.

After walking back and forth across the stepped waterfall built into the fountain, he can be seen dipping his hands and head into the flowing water.

The police then managed to climb the statue, slowly pushing him into a box and forcing him to attempt a quick escape.

As he is pushed into the main fountain pool, tourists can be heard cheering him as he nearly falls into the water, before escaping to freedom by running into the gap between police officers.

Bystanders were then seen coming to the police’s aid and making sure he couldn’t jump and run free.

After his arrest, it was discovered that the Ukrainian did not have identity documents, local media reported, and he was fined 1,000 euros. He was also banned from entering the city of Rome.

In May, climate activists in Italy were dragged from the famous fountain after a protest against continued funding of fossil fuels, saying the floods that have killed 14 people in the country’s northeast this week were “a warning” .

Seven activists from the climate change organization Last Generation climbed the iconic fountain and poured charcoal dye into it to blacken the water.

Seven activists entered the fountain at 11:30 local time on Sunday.

Police remove environmental activists from famous Trevi Fountain

Hundreds of people visiting the fountain stopped to watch the protest before police arrived and began arresting and escorting those involved.

Protesters at the fountain on Sunday carried signs reading “let’s not pay for fossils” and chanting “our country is dying.”

Police pulling protesters out of the water confiscated the banners while tourists cheered or booed.

Activist Charlie, 18, said: ‘I’m taking my first non-violent civil disobedience action to get institutions to stop investing in fossil fuels.

“Floods, droughts and extreme heat episodes have caused fear, anxiety and anger in me.”

They added that they expect to be punished for their actions by the Italian government, but said: “By now, however, it should be clear that we are not the real eco-vandals, the real barbarians are those who continue to accelerate the environmental devastation underway for mere economic benefit.’