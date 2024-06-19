Britney Spears toasts ‘the little things’ in life while living it up in Las Vegas… as she breaks her silence after her ex Justin Timberlake’s arrest.

Britney Spears toasts “the little things” in life following her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake’s shocking DWI arrest.

The Womanizer hitmaker, 42, took to Instagram on Tuesday to show her fans that she’s currently living the life in Las Vegas.

She uploaded a photo of her fruit cocktail with the caption: ‘It’s the little things you know!!!!’

Spears also included a photo she took of her legs crossed while relaxing in the pool.

In two follow-up posts, the hitmaker modeled flirty dresses in her hotel room before heading out for the night in Sin City.

‘The first cocktail dress!!! Playing Vegas today and tonight too,” wrote Spears, who first appeared in a white dress with neon green trim.

The next dress was a long silky gold dress with lace lining at the bust.

Spears’ posts come just hours after Timberlake’s arrest was revealed.

And a 2007 video of Timberlake apparently warning Spears to “stop drinking” has now gone viral in the wake of her drunk driving arrest.

The video shows Timberlake, 43, accepting a Brit Award with a pre-recorded speech: “Stop drinking.” You know who you are. I am talking to you. Stop drinking, you will become careless. OK! He’s going to say something bad about you.

Spears was under intense scrutiny at the time of her comments and infamously shaved her head just two days after the awards show.

But Timberlake later insisted The comments were not about Spears in an interview with GQ, and a rep for the Cry Me A River singer said he was simply referencing “people in the crowd, no one in particular,” according to FoxNews.

But many have interpreted the comments as referring to Spears, and the video resurfaced in light of her own DWI arrest.

Fans weighed in on X’s video, with one person tweeting: “And 17 years later it ended up being him eating his own words, you reap what you sow.”

“As we learned from the religious, hypocrites make the best scolds,” another posted.

“That didn’t age well,” one observed.

Another cited his song What Goes Around… Comes Around: “You should listen to your own song.”

“Karma is done,” one tweeted.

Spears dated Timberlake from 1999 to 2002.

Timberlake has been feeling the wrath of Britney fans for the past few years, particularly after the release of her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me.

The book contained a series of explosive revelations about their romance: it revealed that he urged her to have an abortion when she became pregnant and that he made her look like a “whore who had broken the heart of America’s golden boy.”

Timberlake was trolled by Spears fans when her side of the story finally came to light two decades later and the Britney Army continues to support her now.

In January, her fans got her 2011 song Selfish back on the charts after her ex released his new single of the same name.

Selfish (Justin’s cover) was the lead single from his new album Everything I Thought It Was, his first studio album since 2018’s Man Of The Woods.

Spears made multiple accusations against her ex Justin in her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me, including a criticism of her 2002 song Cry Me a River for how it made her look.

When they separated, his career skyrocketed. Albums and songs were promoted under the narrative that Spears broke his heart.

In the Cry Me A River music video, he even used a Spears lookalike and she was vilified for their breakup.

In 2018, Timberlake said he was so emotional after his split from Spears that he vented his feelings by writing Cry Me a River in just two hours.

However, in her 2023 memoir, Spears revealed that she became pregnant by Timberlake in 2000 and the singer underwent an abortion because the N*Sync star “didn’t want to be a father.”

The Toxic hitmaker detailed the “agonizing” decision to terminate the pregnancy after conceiving in late 2000, when they were both 19 years old.

The star claimed that although she wanted to have a baby and “dreamed of having a family” with Timberlake, he “wasn’t ready” for the responsibilities of fatherhood and thought the couple was too young.

She wrote: ‘It was a surprise, but for me it was not a tragedy. She loved Justin very much. I always hoped that one day we would have a family together. This would be much sooner than I had anticipated.

‘He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were too young. I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby.

“I don’t know if it was the right decision. If it had been up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet, Justin was so sure he didn’t want to be a father.

It was also stated in the book that Spears reveals that she was raised “not to have abortions” due to religious reasons and what she had learned from her family, TMZ reports.

Spears dated Timberlake from 1999 to 2002; in the photo 2002

Timberlake has been feeling the wrath of Britney fans for the past few years, particularly after the release of her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me.

She went on to accuse Timberlake of cheating on her during their three-year relationship.

Spears did not name the person the singer allegedly cheated on her with, referring to her as “another celebrity.”

Timberlake appeared to reference the criticism while performing at the opening of the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas in December.

Before releasing the hit song, he told the audience: “No disrespect.”