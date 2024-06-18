Britney Spears fans react to Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest as they try to get her 2011 song Criminal back on the charts.

Britney Spears fans are trying to get her 2011 song Criminal back up the charts in light of Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest.

One of Britney’s biggest fan groups, the X Britney Stan account, which has almost 70,000 followers, encouraged fans to purchase her song Criminal, in a not-so-subtle dig at her ex following her arrest.

“Fans are buying Britney Spears’ “Criminal” after Justin Timberlake’s arrest,” Britney Stan tweeted Tuesday morning, along with a clip from the music video.

The same account, BritneyTheStan, also posted on X: ‘Justin Timberlake, who once told Britney she needed to stop drinking in 2007, has been ARRESTED for drunk driving. Britney Spears deserves an apology! #JusticeForBritney.’

That tweet referenced comments Justin made in 2007 while accepting a Brit Award that were interpreted as a message to his ex. ‘Stop drinking! You know who you are. I am talking to you. You’re going to get careless. OK! “The magazine is going to say something bad about you,” he said.

Timberlake later insisted that the message was not intended for Britney during a subsequent interview with GQ, and a representative said that Timberlake was simply referencing “people in the crowd, no one in particular,” according to FoxNews.

Timberlake has been feeling the wrath of Britney fans for the past few years, particularly after the release of her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me.

The book contained a series of explosive revelations about their romance: it revealed that he urged her to have an abortion when she became pregnant and that he made her look like a “whore who had broken the heart of America’s golden boy.”

Timberlake was trolled by Spears fans when her side of the story finally came to light two decades later and the Britney Army continues to support her now.

In January, her fans got her 2011 song Selfish back on the charts after her ex released his new single of the same name.

Selfish (Justin’s cover) was the lead single from his new album Everything I Thought It Was, his first studio album since 2018’s Man Of The Woods.

Spears made multiple accusations against her ex Justin in her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me, including a criticism of her 2002 song Cry Me a River for how it made her look.

A teary-eyed Justin Timberlake was seen leaving the Hamptons police station, where he spent Monday night for drunk driving, in exclusive footage obtained by DailyMail.com.

Fans brought up comments Timberlake previously made in which he urged someone to “stop drinking”; He then insisted that the comments were not about Britney.

Britney fans have been harboring animosity toward Timberlake since the explosive claims made in the Toxic singer’s memoir, The Woman In Me.

When they separated, his career skyrocketed. Albums and songs were promoted under the narrative that Spears broke his heart.

In the Cry Me A River music video, he even used a Spears lookalike and she was vilified for their breakup.

In 2018, Timberlake said he was so emotional after his split from Spears that he vented his feelings by writing Cry Me a River in just two hours.

However, in her 2023 memoir, Spears revealed that she became pregnant by Timberlake in 2000 and the singer underwent an abortion because the N*Sync star “didn’t want to be a father.”

The Toxic hitmaker detailed the “agonizing” decision to terminate the pregnancy after conceiving in late 2000, when they were both 19 years old.

The star claimed that although she wanted to have a baby and “dreamed of having a family” with Timberlake, he “wasn’t ready” for the responsibilities of fatherhood and thought the couple was too young.

She wrote: It was a surprise, but for me it was not a tragedy. I loved Justin very much. I always hoped that one day we would have a family together. This would be much sooner than I had anticipated.

‘He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were too young. I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby.

“I don’t know if it was the right decision. If it had been up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet, Justin was so sure he didn’t want to be a father.

It was also stated in the book that Spears reveals that she was raised “not to have abortions” due to religious reasons and what she had learned from her family, TMZ reports.

She went on to accuse Timberlake of cheating on her during their three-year relationship.

Spears did not name the person the singer allegedly cheated on her with, referring to her as “another celebrity.”

Timberlake appeared to reference the criticism while performing at the opening of the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas in December.

Before releasing the hit song, he told the audience: “No disrespect.”