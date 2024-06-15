British tourists will get more bang for their buck in Europe as political turmoil on the continent sends the euro tumbling

British tourists will get more bang for their buck on the continent this summer as political turmoil in Europe brings down the single currency.

In a boost for millions of families planning trips abroad and football fans heading to the European Championship in Germany, the pound rose above 1.19 euros yesterday for the first time since August 2022.

The latest rally came as Emmanuel Macron’s surprise decision to call early elections in France continued to ripple through global currency markets.

One City analyst said the move has left investors “nervous”, while another warned of “euro carnage”.

A British tourist who exchanged £500 for 1.19 euros would get 595 euros, compared to the 575 euros they would have received a year ago and the 530 euros at the beginning of 2020, after the arrival of Covid-19.

A €5 beer would now cost £4.20, compared to £4.35 a year ago, while a €75 family meal would cost £63 instead of £65.

Currency experts at the Post Office said: “Rising sterling rates mean holidaymakers can expect to get more for their money at most holiday destinations this year.”

The Post Office’s head of travel funds, Laura Plunkett, said: “The current buoyancy of sterling provides a strong incentive for Britons considering traveling abroad in the coming months.”

Meanwhile, Mark Dowding of BlueBay Asset Management said the snap election has triggered “euro carnage” and made the currency look riskier.