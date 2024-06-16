British tennis ace Tim Henman backs controversial £200m Wimbledon expansion

British tennis star Tim Henman has voiced his support for a controversial £200 million Wimbledon expansion proposal.

On the eve of this year’s championships, the four-time Wimbledon semi-finalist warned that the current site is “struggling” to meet the needs of elite tennis players and that a proposed major refurbishment will ensure it remains the world’s biggest tournament .

The All England Club, which organizes the event, wants to build 39 new grass courts, including an 8,000-capacity exhibition court, on a former golf course opposite the site.

But the project, which will see the size of the historic club triple from 42 to 115 acres, has been opposed by local activists, who have called it an “industrial tennis complex.”

British tennis star Tim Henman has voiced his support for a controversial £200 million Wimbledon expansion proposal.

The All England Club, host of the event, wants to build 39 new grass courts, including an 8,000-capacity exhibition court, on a former golf course opposite the venue.

The London mayor’s office will decide on the plan and a planning hearing will be held later this summer.

But last night BBC expert Henman, 49 and former world number 4, highlighted how Wimbledon is the only one of the four Grand Slam tournaments where the qualifying matches are not held in the same venue as the main tournament.

‘The transformation of the former golf course to bring the qualifying event to the venue will provide world-class facilities for players and allow more fans to get closer to the action. It really is a win-win,” Henman told The Mail on Sunday.

‘Current practice facilities are struggling to accommodate the performance needs of elite athletes, and this is preventing the club from maintaining its position in a competitive sporting landscape.

But the project, which will triple the size of the historic club from 42 to 115 acres, has been opposed by local activists, who have called it an “industrial tennis complex.”

“These proposals will allow Wimbledon to stay ahead of other global sporting events and secure the championship’s status at the pinnacle of sport for decades.”

In addition to the new facilities, the club proposes to build 27 acres of publicly accessible green space. But the plans face fierce opposition.

Christopher Coombe, of the Save Wimbledon Park group, said: ‘The golf course is heavily protected – it’s a green belt. It is a Grade II* listed park. The buildings and the amount of development they propose are too much.’

The plan is also opposed by Conservative and Liberal Democrat candidates in the marginal seat of Wimbledon.

Debbie Jevans, president of the All England Club, said last night: “The long-term benefit of this transformation will outweigh any short-term disruption.”