British police officers monitoring English fans in Germany warned about fans “snorting cocaine out of their hands” and “getting carried away” after drinking strong beers, hours before the bloody brawl broke out.

British police officers in Germany have issued a warning to England fans after they were seen “snorting cocaine out of their hands” and drinking strong German beer just hours before a bloody brawl broke out.

Police officers on the ground have admitted that many of the young English fans are not known to them as this is the first tournament they have traveled to since the pandemic.

Tonight, England face Serbia in their first match of Euro 2024. However, shocking images emerging from Gelsenkirchen, the German city where the match is taking place, of violence between fans are already threatening to overshadow the match.

The bloody brawl between English and Serbian fans broke out this afternoon as football hooliganism made a shameful return to the Euro, with riot police intervening to break up the fighting. A police source told MailOnline that at least six people have been arrested.

Hours before the violence broke out, British police in Germany assisting their German counterparts admitted that fans had been seen drinking heavily and taking Class A drugs.

speaking to News from heavenPC Stuart Dickerson of the UK football policing unit said: “We have seen people openly taking cocaine from the back of their hands.”

“They drink much stronger beer than they are used to and people tend to get carried away and do things they don’t do at home.”

Over the years, British authorities have banned around 2,000 people from attending football matches, but many of those have now expired.

In fact, PC Dickerson claims he and his team have seen 100 known football hooligans in the crowd.

PC Dickerson said: “There are many English fans we know with previous convictions for football violence across the country.”

“So we’ve been identifying those people with our guys here and just warning the local police that if a like-minded group, say from Dusseldorf or Italy, were to arrive, there’s a good chance there would be violence.”

Another unknown for the police is the numerous young English fans attending the Euro Cup, as it is the first tournament they have traveled to since the pandemic.

Furthermore, the match was already considered high risk due to a lack of British intelligence on Serbian fans.

A damn fan in Gelsenkirchen. Over the years, British authorities have banned around 2,000 people from attending football matches, but many of those have now expired.

A smashed table in Gelsenkirchen. PC Dickerson claims he and his team have seen 100 known football hooligans in the crowd.

Previously, Gelsenkirchen’s police chief had warned that “up to 400 or 500 Serbian hooligans seeking violence are believed to travel to Germany, but we don’t know exactly and that is our problem at the moment.”

Football fans in Serbia have a history of serious violence, with hooligan groups linked to organized crime groups accused of kidnapping, rape and even murder.

Belgrade’s Red Star ultras, known as Delije or ‘Strong Boys’, are said to specialize in gang wars, political violence, extortion and organized crime.

The Balkan country’s most famous hooligan, Ivan Bogdanov, is a fearsome figure known as “Ivan the Terrible” who has spent more than two years in Italian and Serbian prisons.

Following today’s violence, the UK’s Football Policing Unit issued a statement saying that “a number of arrests” had been made, but those detained are believed to be Serbs.

In videos posted on social media, glass could be heard breaking as police ran down a downtown street.

One clip showed several dozen fans throwing restaurant chairs and tables at each other before one group fled and the other gave chase.

Police officers joined the chase and broke up altercations that left several fans with blood pouring from their faces.

One fan could be seen curled up on the ground, kicked by his rivals before police intervened.

Riot police arrived at the scene a few minutes after the violence and forced those still in the vicinity to enter the grill. Officers then quickly surrounded the semi-detached property with police vans blocking each end of the street.

Serbian fans are escorted through the city center by German police officers after clashes break out between rival groups of fans.

A witness told MailOnline: ‘There was a sudden outbreak of violence. He came out of nowhere.

‘It was not clear who started what. But to me it looked like a group of fans rushed towards the bar where the Serbs were drinking and it all started with tables, chairs and bottles being thrown.

“One man had blood coming out of a wound on his head; I think he was English.”

Around 40,000 England fans are believed to have flocked to Gelsenkirchen and neighboring cities such as Dusseldorf and Cologne this weekend.

German police have been working with authorities in London and Belgrade to try to prevent ugly scenes in the areas around the stadium and during the match itself.

And England manager Gareth Southgate has encouraged his fans to enjoy their stay in Germany.