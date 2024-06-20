British number one Jack Draper defeats reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz at Queen’s in straight sets… days after claiming his first ATP Tour title.

Jack’s summer continues as the British No. 1 claimed the biggest win of his life, ending Carlos Alcaraz’s cinch championship defense.

World No. 2 Alcaraz was on a 13-match unbeaten streak on grass and also won Wimbledon last year, but Draper played with poise, precision and, most importantly, aggression to win 7-6, 6-3 in the Queen’s Club.

The 22-year-old had never before beaten a player ranked among the top four in the world and, breaking Alcaraz’s streak, Draper extended his own: he is unbeaten in seven matches on grass after winning the title in Stuttgart. His process of developing a new ultra-offensive style has been painful, but he has come to fruition just in time for Wimbledon.

She only faced one break point and hit eight aces. He will be the favorite to beat Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals on Friday.

On a 22oC day (the best weather of the week here at Baron’s Court), a fast grass court played even faster and had to wait until game 17 for a break point.

Jack Draper (above) pulled off a stunning upset by beating world number 2 Carlos Alcaraz.

Draper took the first set after a tiebreak, before dominating the Spaniard 6-3 in the second.

Alcaraz, who won Wimbledon last year, suffered a shock defeat to the new British number one on Thursday.

These two know each other well and first met as teenagers in 2019, when they played an exhibition match at the Royal Albert Hall. Draper was a teammate of Tim Henman, Alcaraz was with his coach and mentor Juan Carlos Ferrero. Watching that game, the youngsters’ natural gifts are evident: Draper’s easy power, Alcaraz’s extraordinary all-court magic.

Alcaraz won his two previous senior matches but was partying in Ibiza to celebrate his victory at Roland Garros last week as Draper won the first title of his career on the grass of Stuttgart. That’s a huge gulf in preparation and, while the Spaniard played quite well here, he was well below his best and launched a stinking tiebreaker in the first set. The 21-year-old will be much improved when he begins the defense of his Wimbledon title.

Draper, under new coach Wayne Ferreira, has been developing an attacking style befitting his 6-foot-4 stature. He looked like a lost boy at times during the clay season, but it all came together with that title in Stuttgart and now he not only looks like a man; he looks like the man (italics).

After the impressive win, Draper said: “Carlos is the defending champion here, he’s incredibly talented and fantastic for this sport.” He had to come out and play really well today and luckily I did, thank you.

‘There is no other place I would rather be than here with all my friends and family. I have my grandfather here, he just turned 80, he is doing well! Mom, I have my friends from school there – and you (crowd). Thanks thanks.’

The 22-year-old tennis star is enjoying the best week of his career after claiming his first ATP Tour title on Sunday at the Stuttgart Open, cementing himself as Britain’s new number one.

He has developed an attacking style under new coach Wayne Ferreira (left)

Draper’s biggest motivation for changing his approach is to improve his chances against top players – he had lost his last eight games against top 10 players so far.

And he demonstrated that aggressive intention in a first set dominated by service, playing an impeccable tiebreak, taking the score 7-3.

Alcaraz was, uncharacteristically, screaming in his area at the start of the second set. He had not lost a game since April in Madrid and had no intention of starting now.

But the first break point of the match arrived with Alcaraz’s serve at 2-3 and Draper hit a backhand winner. How satisfying it must have been for Ferreira to see his student go all out with a ball that a year ago he might have simply put back into play.

Alcaraz attacked hard in the next game and forced his own break point, but on pressure points, Draper volleyed his serve twice and hit a couple of ugly but very effective two-handed half-volley drop shots. The Queen’s Club crowd, sunbathing, was already cooing.

Alcaraz put up a fight, holding two match points down at 2-5 and then going up 30-0 on Draper’s serve. But Draper held firm and won four points in a row to take the match.

Draper is the first British player to beat a top-two player on grass since Andy Murray.

Alcaraz, who won the French Open this month, endured a tough afternoon against Draper

He is the first British player to beat a top-two player on grass since Andy Murray beat Novak Djokovic in the 2013 Wimbledon final.

What a performance this was. And what a change after a loss in the first round of the French Open against qualifier Jesper de Jong. Draper hasn’t lost since and it seems unlikely that he will do so this week. Title number 2 could come immediately after number 1.