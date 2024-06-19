British fishermen fear Labor will hurt the industry to seek a deal with the EU, while Keir Starmer denies it would give Brussels more access to UK waters.

Sir Keir Starmer was yesterday forced to deny that he would betray British fishermen by bowing to Brussels’ demands for greater access to UK waters.

The Labor leader wants a closer relationship with the European Union and there are growing fears he will betray the Leave vote after saying last week that “everything” about the post-Brexit relationship needs renegotiated.

Sir Keir has described the deal struck by Boris Johnson as “failed” and insisted he would deliver a “better” one if he wins the election.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves also said on Monday that a Labor government would seek a deal to reduce controls on British food exports and greater alignment with some Brussels rules as part of a post-Brexit trade deal renegotiation. .

But yesterday it emerged that Brussels will demand greater access to British fishing waters for EU trawlers as the price of any trade concessions.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and West Devon MP Geoffrey Cox ride a boat in Clovelly Harbor while harvesting lobster pots on June 18, 2024 Clovelly.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on a boat during a visit to North Devon, while on the general election campaign. Photo date: Tuesday June 18, 2024

When asked about this, Sir Keir, who campaigned for a second referendum to reverse Brexit, told reporters during the election campaign: “I’m not going to enter into negotiations that haven’t even started yet.”

‘But I know how important it is to defend our fishing rights and how important it is for our fishing communities.

“I think they feel like they’ve been let down because they were told they would get a better deal than what they got, and we wouldn’t let them down on this and give up their rights, because that access and that fishing is vital to those communities.

“And I think right now they feel very disappointed.” While Labour’s manifesto said it will not rejoin the bloc’s single market or customs union or allow freedom of movement again, it continued to promise to “deepen ties” with Brussels.

Senior Eurocrats told the Times that the EU would use the talks to pursue its “offensive interests”.

This would include greater access to fishing and a deal to allow young European migrants unrestricted access to the UK.

“If we look at the areas where we want to see progress, then we have to take into account youth mobility and fishing,” a source told the newspaper.

Another added: ‘If a new government wants new trade talks, France will ensure that any European Commission trade talks are linked to fisheries.

“The problem for Britain is that marine protection areas are where the fish that the French and others want to catch are found.” Under the post-Brexit UK-EU trade deal, 25 percent of the EU’s total existing quota in UK waters will be transferred to the UK over a five-and-a-half year transition period until 30 June 2026.

After 2026, negotiations on access and participation in shares will take place annually, although multi-year agreements are possible.

Labor will be in charge of these if it wins the election, along with a review of the wider trade pact due next year.

British diplomats were said to have been alarmed last month when the EU, under pressure mainly from France, began pushing to open fisheries negotiations and activated a dispute mechanism over Britain’s marine environment protection measures.

In April, the European Commission also presented a “youth mobility” proposal, which included the demand that no limit be set on the number of people between 18 and 30 years old who come to work or study for four years, with full right to bring their relatives to Brittany.

Lord Frost, Johnson’s chief negotiator for the post-Brexit trade deal, warned yesterday that “if the EU gives you something, it wants something in return…”