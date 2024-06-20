British couple who ran £4m crime gang selling fake Xanax pills around the world from their luxury Thai villa face jail

A British couple who were ringleaders of a drug gang that sold millions of fake Xanax pills around the world are facing jail time.

Brian Pitts, 29, and Katie Harlow, 26, ran an international criminal empire from a luxury villa in Thailand.

They arranged for millions of counterfeit Xanax pills to be produced in sheds and garages across the West Midlands.

The gang included family and friends who sold more than £4 million worth of fake pills on the dark web.

Pitts and Katie Harlow ran their criminal empire from a villa with a pool in Thailand

Pill press stamp found for use in manufacturing ring that was uncovered by police

They were finally caught after a five-year international investigation led by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Ltd.

Pfizer purchased several batches of pills and conducted tests that confirmed the tablets were counterfeit and contained dangerous doses of other medications and bulking agents.

Regional Organized Crime Units across the UK have launched an investigation to identify the gang and ten members of the group now face jail.

Pitts previously admitted conspiracy to supply class C drugs and conspiracy to commit a trademark offence.

Barlow, who lived with Pitts in a modest three-bedroom terraced house in Wednesbury, admitted to money laundering.

On Wednesday, two more defendants, Jordan Pitts, 25, and Bladen Roper, 24, were found guilty of assisting in the commission of an offense following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Police say the gang made a “dazzling” sum of money from online sales in 2018 and 2019 and the profits were laundered through Bitcoin.

In 2019, police raided a shed in Tipton and found a fake Xanax factory with an industrial powder mixer.

Police also swooped on a garage in Wolverhampton, where they found a tablet pressing machine, metal pill molds and stamps along with powder and a handwritten list of recipes.

Detectives discovered that four pill pressing machines capable of producing 10,000 pills per hour had been purchased from a UK company between 2018 and 2019 for £30,000.

During the same period, large quantities of Alprazolam and an analogue, Adinazolam, in powder form were shipped from China, along with bulking agents and other ingredients to manufacture the fake pills.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Dave Hollies, said: ‘The scale of production of these counterfeit tablets ran into the millions.

‘We found evidence that the group had purchased more than two tonnes of bulking agent, which made up more than 90 per cent of the tablets.

‘The weight of the active ingredients purchased increased by 220 kg. And the profits in Bitcoin also amounted to millions.’

Records showed shipments of fake tablets were made around the world, including continental Europe and the United States.

Xanax is a powerful tranquilizer used to treat anxiety and panic attacks.

It is not available on the NHS, but can be obtained in the UK by private prescription.

The gang faced a raft of charges including conspiracy to supply class C drugs, conspiracy to commit a trademark offense and money laundering.

They will be sentenced at a later date.