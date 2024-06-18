British businessman, 53, shoots dead his TV star wife, 40, before taking his own life in a murder-suicide after a ‘dispute over text messages’ at their home in Turkey.

A British businessman shot dead his TV star wife and himself in a tragic murder-suicide at their home in Turkey after fighting over their text messages.

Comedian Victoria Vera Blyth’s life was cut short after her husband, David Thomas Blyth, killed them both in their home in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Tuesday, June 11.

Blyth was an oil tycoon, owner and director of the international company ASG Inspection, and had three children with his wife, who presented Europe 2’s morning show alongside Czech broadcaster Leoš Mareš.

The three children, aged four, ten and 14, have been placed in the care of their mother’s family, who traveled to Turkey after the tragedy, local media reported.

No one else was injured during the deadly incident, which reportedly stemmed from a heated argument over the presenter’s text messages.

The couple married in 2014 and lived together in Prague for several years, before moving to Turkey after Blyth’s work took him to the Middle East.

Victoria was born in South Africa and moved with her family to the Czech Republic when she was young. She studied music in college and became famous after releasing her first album in 2004.

Her sister, Alexandra, wrote a tribute to her sister on Instagram and revealed that her family had recently buried their father.

The post read: “It is with deep sadness and pain that I have to announce that my dear, beautiful sister, the sunshine of our lives who brought us so much joy, with her laughter, her positive spirit, her drive and her energy, has left us.” forever.

‘Please, I beg you all, give us time for the sake of the children.

‘My family is going through a very difficult time because they lost both parents. We recently buried our father and now our sister and brother-in-law and we need time to recover, but most of all we need to be here for the children.

“We really appreciate your beautiful messages, but in these difficult times we need time to breathe.”

He presented the Europa 2 morning show together with Czech announcer Leoš Mareš.

Blyth’s remains are said to have been returned to her family, who will take them back to Scotland. Meanwhile, Victoria’s body remains in Türkiye.

Police are still investigating the tragic incident.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development spokesperson told the Sun: “We are supporting the family of a Briton who has died in Turkey and are in contact with local authorities.”

A spokesman for the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs added: “I can confirm that a Czech citizen died violently in Türkiye.

‘Our embassy in Ankara is in contact with his family and is providing consular assistance. “As for the survivors, we will not provide any further information.”