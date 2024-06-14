Britain’s top police officer calls for closing “scandalous loopholes” in hate crime law that allow people to “legally incite racial and religious hatred”

The country’s most senior police officer has called for “shocking” loopholes in hate crime law, which he says allow people to legally incite racial and religious hatred, to be closed.

Sir Mark Rowley, who heads the Metropolitan Police, said it was “shocking” that people could provoke hate if they “avoided being threatening or abusive”.

The Met has faced controversy over its policing of hate crimes and protests in London over the conflict between Israel and Hamas, with Sir Mark facing calls to resign.

The force has been under pressure from senior Conservatives, including former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, and campaign groups to ban large pro-Palestinian demonstrations, something the police chief said was not possible because there had been no reached the legal threshold for a ban.

Sir Mark has previously said he would support a review of the legal definition of extremism (file photo)

Sir Mark, who was discussing the challenges of policing protests on the latest episode of the A Muslim and a Jew Go There podcast, was asked by co-host Baroness Sayeeda Warsi how police would respond if ‘a Jewish person used the Y-word’. , or if I used the F-word, or a black person used the N-word, or if an Asian person used the C-word, coconut’.

The police chief said he was “quite surprised by some of the loopholes in the hate crime laws” when he worked on a report into extremism before rejoining the Met as commissioner.

He said: ‘There are some things that are quite surprising.

“It is perfectly legal at this time to intentionally incite racial and religious hatred, as long as you avoid being threatening or abusive.”

Co-host, comedian and screenwriter David Baddiel said: “But that seems impossible?”

To which Sir Mark replied: “It’s outrageous, isn’t it?”

When asked for an example, he said: “Some of those false intellectual arguments that refer to global Jewish conspiracies, to the great (grand) replacement theory, if you look at someone who is producing those things, it is difficult to come to any conclusions. conclusion”. conclusion different from his intention, but in reality because it is not done in a threatening or abusive context, they somehow avoid it.

The Great Replacement Theory is an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that alleges that Jews are leading efforts to replace whites in white-majority countries with people of other ethnicities.

He added: “I think, as I said, there are some loopholes in extremism, in hate crime legislation and in terrorism legislation that create some loopholes for this behavior to exist when it should be illegal.”

‘If it is intended to provoke racial and religious hatred, period, if we can prove that intention, it should be illegal.

“It’s not, unless you can try other things, for the time being.”

The Metropolitan Police website currently defines a hate crime as: ‘Any criminal offense that is perceived by the victim or any other person to be motivated by hostility or prejudice based on a person’s race or perceived race; religion or perceived religion; sexual orientation or perceived sexual orientation; disability or perceived disability and any crime motivated by hostility or prejudice against a transgender or perceived transgender person.’

Sir Mark has previously said he would support a review of the legal definition of extremism and how it should be policed ​​following criticism over the force’s handling of recent pro-Palestinian protests in London.

Explaining the legislation surrounding protests, the Commissioner said on the podcast: “So basically a gathering, there’s no power to ban a protest gathering at all.”

“There is the power in extremis to ban a march, or a moving gathering, but we are nowhere near that threshold.

He continued: “If you listen to the public rhetoric, you would think we have the power to make this go away, even if it were a good idea, which we don’t.”