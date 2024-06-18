Britain’s richest family spent more on a dog than on servants who were paid just £6.19 to work 18 hours a day at their Lake Geneva villa, a Swiss court has heard in a trafficking trial. of people

Britain’s richest family spent more on their pet dog than they paid one of their servants at their Lake Geneva villa, a Swiss court heard in a human trafficking trial.

Billionaire Hindujas paid a staff member seven Swiss francs, just £6.19, to work a day lasting up to 18 hours, according to prosecutor Yves Bertossa.

Bertossa pointed to a document titled ‘Pets’ which he said showed the family spent 8,584 francs (£7,615.97) in one year on their family dog, Bloomberg reports.

The prosecutor said the family exploited domestic staff and limited their freedom, citing testimonies from workers and Hindujas, as well as evidence presented during his investigation.

The suit has been filed against four family members, businessman Prakash Hinduja, his wife Kamal, his son Ajay and his wife Namrata, whose lawyers said they reject the allegations.

Ajay Hinduja (left) and his wife Namrata arrive with their lawyer at the Geneva court last week.

In the photo: Namrata and Ajay Hinduja. Ajay’s lawyer said the prosecution had “exaggerated” claims about staff working hours.

Princess Anne met Kamal Hinduja last year, Prakash Hinduja, chairman of the Hinduja Group in Europe.

The family faces human trafficking charges that center on allegations that they brought personnel in and out of Switzerland illegally after confiscating their passports.

According to the prosecution, the servants were also not allowed to leave their employer’s house without permission and were paid for their work in India, so they had no Swiss money and therefore their freedom in the country was limited.

Lawyers for the Hindujas have responded, apparently pointing to testimony from servants who said they had been treated with dignity and respect.

The legal team argued that the prosecution had been misleading in its characterization of workers’ compensation and had “exaggerated” work hours.

‘When you sit down to watch a movie with the children, can it be considered work? “I don’t think so,” said Ajay’s lawyer, Yael Hayat.

They added that salaries alone did not reflect the overall remuneration and benefits of staff, arguing that they were provided with room and board.

The lawyer also argued that a staff member had said his salary was good compared to what he earned in India.

He said the woman came to work in Geneva of her own free will and returned again and again.

Ms Hayat told the court that while the idea of ​​”breaking the rich to make the poor less poor” is attractive, the Geneva prosecutor’s office is mixing justice with social justice.

Pictured: Namrata Hinduja in Switzerland, where the family owned property.

Ajay Hinduja (R) arrives on the day of the resumption of the trial against members of the Indian billionaire Hinduja family accused of human trafficking and usury, in Geneva, June 10, 2024.

“The decision made in this case must be judicial,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ajay testified that he did not have in-depth knowledge of the employees’ working conditions as the hiring was done by the Hinduja Group in India.

However, staff are reportedly no longer receiving informal salaries and all hiring is done locally through a third party.

The trial began Monday after the family and three staff members reached a settlement in a civil case last week.

However, the criminal trial continues this week and a three-judge panel will decide the verdict.

Prakash and Kamal, aged 78 and 75, did not attend the trial in Geneva due to health reasons.

The prosecution claimed they had shown contempt of court, saying the couple had traveled between Dubai and Cannes and could have been on the plane for 30 minutes longer to reach Geneva.

In the photo: Three of the four Hinduja brothers. Prakash is the European president of the Hinduja Group, while his elder brother, Gopi, is the global head of the conglomerate that incorporates sectors such as automobiles, oil and banking.

Bertossa asked that the couple receive five and a half years in prison, while Ajay and his wife Namrata should receive sentences of four and a half years each.

In addition, the family should be forced to cover 1 million francs in legal costs and pay 3.5 million francs to a staff compensation fund.

The Hinduja family is Britain’s richest, with a net worth of more than £37bn, according to the Sunday Times rich list.

Prakash is the European chairman of the Hinduja Group, while his elder brother Gopi is the global head of the conglomerate that incorporates sectors such as automobiles, oil and banking.

The family also owns prime real estate properties in London, including the Raffles Hotel at Old War Office in Whitehall, which opened last year and charges £25,000 a night for a premier suite.