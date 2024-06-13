British manhood has apparently risen by almost a tenth in the last two years and Ozempic could be part of the reason, one expert suggests.

Data suggests that penis size in the UK has increased by 0.46 inches, to an average of 5.63 inches in the erect position, between 2022 and 2024.

This equates to an increase of 8.9 per cent and places the UK in eighth place in the global growth rankings.

However, while British penises may grow, they are certainly no douches, ranking 60th in terms of overall size on the world stage.

They were completely defeated by their Sudanese counterparts, who reportedly average 7 inches at full speed.

Data suggests British manhood has apparently risen by almost a tenth in the past two years.

The data suggests that British men’s penis size has increased by 0.46 inches, to an average of 5.63 inches when erect, between 2022 and 2024.

At the opposite end of the scale, Italian manhood has shrunk by a fifth, to just under 5 inches.

Even when it comes to penis growth, the UK only made a modest gain compared to the Venezuelans who somehow managed to add 1.42 inches to their penises in the last two years for a new length of 6. 67 inches.

At the opposite end of the scale, Italian manhood has shrunk by a fifth, to just under 5 inches.

The data was collected by online pharmacy NowPatient using sources collected from various studies.

Some of this was self-reported data which led to the obvious problem that some men may have exaggerated their package too much.

Additionally, some studies may have had smaller samples of men, meaning they may not be a true reflection of the population as a whole.

It is unknown why the size of the British penis may have increased in two years.

However, Dr Richard Viney, consultant urological surgeon at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, said there were several possibilities.

The most obvious is that these are not like-for-like comparisons between 2022 and 2024.

The penis can vary by ethnicity, even within the same national group, meaning that different studies conducted in different years can produce different results if they are more or less diverse.

Similarly, Dr Viney said that the different ages among the British surveyed may have influenced the different result: “Men’s penises get shorter as they age (due to) increased body fat and increased size of the prostate, which causes the penis to return to the body.

Dr. Viney added that it is theoretically possible that new drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy, which are used to treat diabetes and obesity respectively and can cause people to lose weight, could also be a factor.

‘It is possible that there is an Ozempic effect. “As men lose weight, their penises appear larger,” he stated.

Navin Khosla, a pharmacist at NowPatient, said that while the data is “interesting,” penis size doesn’t matter in a medical sense.

“Just as some people prefer different fashion styles, eye colors or features in their partner, some people are more attracted to larger penises or breasts, while others prefer smaller ones,” she said.

There are a number of penis enlargement procedures that men concerned about their manhood can opt for.

One of them is surgery to cut the internal ligaments that hold the penis in the body, moving a part of it downward, artificially increasing the length.

Other techniques involve inserting a prosthesis to lengthen the penis, surgical reconstruction of the penis by adding tissue to extend the length, removing fat from the pubic region, or cutting the skin that connects the penis to the scrotum.

These procedures are not cheap and can cost over £7,000.

Some penis extension procedures are available on the NHS; However, usually only for patients with a developmental problem that led to them having a micropenis or if their organ was damaged in a serious accident.

Like any operation, these procedures are not without risks.