One of the Lake District’s most famous landmarks has been crowned the most stunning sight in the UK.

Lake Windermere tops a ranking of 25 views, compiled from a survey of Britons in which they chose their favorite scenic spots.

Of the participants, 36 per cent voted for the picturesque Cumbrian body of water as their first choice.

Second on the list of British beauty spots is St Ives Bay. Cornwall’s crescent-shaped ad received 33 percent of the vote.

In third place were St Michael’s Mount in Cornwall, Cheddar Gorge in Somerset and Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park in Scotland, which received 25 per cent of the vote.

The Jurassic Coast, a 95-mile-long UNESCO World Heritage Site stretching from Dorset to Devon, comes in fourth place with 24 per cent of the vote and in fifth place is the Gothic cathedral of the Cathedral of York (23 percent).

Windermere ranking first will not be a surprise to many. One Tripadvisor reviewer said it is “simply stunning and a jewel in the UK’s crown.”

St Ives Bay also tickets, with a tripadvisor critic declaring it “one of the most beautiful places in the UK”.

Third-placed St Michael’s Mount, a tidal island in Mount’s Bay, near Penzance, was praised for visitors as a ‘bucket list’ destination, and fellow bronze medal winner Cheddar Gorge has been described as “awesome.”

The 95-mile-long Jurassic Coast comes in fourth place. Pictured above is Old Harry Rocks in Dorset, which popularly refers to three chalk formations that mark the easternmost point of the Jurassic Coast.

Meanwhile, visitors have rated the third bronze-rated sight, Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, as “stunning”.

The Brecon Beacons, a sprawling mountain range in Wales, also appeared on the list with 22 percent of the vote (sixth).

The British were divided over their seventh option. The following received 21 per cent of the vote: Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland, Lake Buttermere and Scafell Pike in the Lake District, Durdle Door in Dorset and the view of the Peak District from Stanage Edge.

In eighth place are Stonehenge, York’s historic Shambles Street, Bath’s Roman Baths and Ben Nevis, with 20 per cent each.

Rounding out the top ten are Robin Hood’s Bay (ninth, 19 per cent), the Seven Sisters Cliffs in East Sussex (joint tenth, 18 per cent), Whitby Ruins (joint tenth, 18 per cent) and the White Cliffs of Dover (joint 10th, 18 percent).

The survey of 2,000 people was carried out to coincide with the launch of the Isuzu D-Max with 4×4 drive.

George Wallis, head of marketing at Isuzu UK, said: “Our findings paint a picturesque portrait of Britons’ affection for the UK’s beautiful places. From the majestic shores of Lake Windermere to the colossal allure of the Giant’s Causeway.

‘It’s clear that everyone celebrates the stunning landscapes and historic gems that make our nation shine. With the Isuzu D-Max by your side, you will be sure to easily navigate these stunning landscapes and go where others cannot.”