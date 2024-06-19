Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan shares snaps from the set after her co-star and on-screen love interest Luke Newton gives her a vintage camera, following THAT six-minute sex scene.

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan took to Instagram with a series of behind-the-scenes snaps from the third season of the hit Netflix show on Monday.

The actress, 37, who plays Penelope Featherington, revealed she had taken the photos with an old camera given to her for her birthday by her co-star and on-screen love interest Luke Newton, 31, who plays Colin Bridgerton.

While not all of the images were clear, Nicola explained that she was still learning how to use the device, with snaps showing the cast joking between takes.

The actors could be seen filming Penelope and Colin’s wedding, which occurred during the finale, and they wore anoraks over their traditional outfits to keep warm before the cameras started rolling.

Nicola captioned the post: “Bridgerton on Film, I’m still learning so not all amazing but lots of lovely memories.”

‘Camera the best gift from @lukenewtonuk’.

Nicola previously spoke about the gift in another post after sharing more snaps earlier this year saying: “Anything that’s poor quality is disposable.”

“Anything that’s good quality is from when Luke Newton bought me an old camera for my birthday because, both on screen and off, it’s the best.”

Last week, Nicola revealed more behind-the-scenes secrets after she and Luke’s characters enjoyed their first very explicit sex scene.

She thanked fans for watching and revealed a fun detail about the six-minute drop scene.

She shared a snap of the daybed where the couple filmed before revealing that she and Luke managed to break the furniture with their antics.

“Part 2 is out now, we put our heart and soul into it, I hope you love watching it as much as we loved filming it ❤️ #PolinForever,” she captioned the photos.

Behind-the-scenes Insta snaps showed Nicola and Luke giving the camera a thumbs up as they posed with the damaged daybed.

The actors could be seen filming the wedding of Penelope and Colin, whose wedding occurred during the finale.

The actors couldn’t contain their laughter on the fun-filled set.

Ruth Gemmell, who plays Lady Violet Bridgerton, smiled for the camera

She later wore a dry robe over her costume to stay warm.

The actors chatted under umbrellas outside the church.

Nicola previously said: “Luke Newton bought me a vintage camera for my birthday because, on and off screen, he’s the best.”

There was also shenanigans after filming wrapped.

The funny post was received with an avalanche of comments from fans of ‘Polin’, the couple name given to Penelope and Colin.

Nicola’s close friend, Queer Eye star Jonathan van Ness, commented with laughing face emojis, while another fan joked: “We can all say that scene broke us.”

Nicola previously revealed: “I think we’ve got the sass out of this series!” as she joked that she and Luke had damaged the set with their on-screen games.

Tell Eweekly entertainment: ‘We broke a piece of furniture while doing a scene. It’s a bit of a gimmick where they say, ‘Okay, we’ll do this, this, and this.’

“But then they gave us freedom and we had a lot of say in how we did those scenes and what we wanted to do. That makes you feel quite empowered.

‘So we feel great. In fact, they were really nice. I didn’t think they would be. It was fun.’

While Nicola previously revealed that this installment was going to be edgier than ever, viewers had to wait until the final moments of the first part for the central love story to really begin as things got heated between the couple in the carriage. .

However, now that the couple has finally declared their love, it seems there was no stopping the young lovebirds as they launched into passionate scenes.