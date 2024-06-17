Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan is the latest SKIMS model: the actress dons tight clothing after stripping as Lady Penelope in a six-minute sex scene

Kim Kardashian has said that she is a big Bridgerton fan.

So it’s no surprise that he’s recruited Nicola Coughlan, who plays Lady Bridgerton, née Featherington, to model for his latest SKIMS Soft Lounge collection.

Kim, 43, was no doubt quite taken by the six-minute sex scene in the latest Bridgerton release which saw Nicola’s character exposed during a game with Luke Bridgerton.

Nicola, 37, shared the first image of her modeling the line on Instagram on Monday, donning a spaghetti-strapped number that can be worn under clothing or on its own, and the SKIMS account also shared the look in various colors.

And the comments section went wild with fellow Bridgerton star Simone Ashley posting lots of love heart emojis.

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan is the latest SKIMS model – the actress donned a tight slip after stripping down as Lady Penelope in a six-minute sex scene in the Netflix series.

SKIMS also shared a second image of her standing and showing off her curves and slender waist in the number.

Recently, during a Q&A session, an audience member made an indirect comment about Nicola’s body, calling her “very brave” for taking on the role of Penelope.

Nicola joked: ‘You know, it’s hard because I think women with my body type (women with perfect breasts) can’t see ourselves enough on screen.

‘And I am very proud as a member of the perfect breasts community. I hope you enjoy watching them.’

In an interview with Radio Times, Nicola said: “There’s a scene where I’m very naked on camera and that was my idea, my choice. It just felt like the biggest ‘fuck you’ of all the conversations about me.” body.

‘It was incredibly enriching. After having seen those scenes, I am very proud of them.”

The third part of the Bridgerton series gives fans a taste of the steamy sex that made its first season, when Nicola stripped completely naked before her and Luke Newton’s much-talked-about game.

The steamy moment between Penelope and Colin, newly engaged, lasts a full six minutes.

Nicola is the face of SKIMS’ Soft Lounge collection and it’s no surprise as Kim has said she’s a big Bridgerton fan.

Nicola also looked fantastic in a light blue bodycon dress that showed off her curvy curves.

Bridgerton season three finally delivered on its promises when it ramped up the intensity at the end of episode four with NIcola’s naked sex scene.

Nicola has said it was her choice to strip completely naked as she and Luke Newton took part in the period drama’s raunchiest scene yet.

In March of last year, Kim began binge-watching the Netflix series starring Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page and continued to comment on the show.

Nicola and Luke previously revealed they filmed so many games that they eventually felt comfortable lounging together naked between takes.

The Derry Girls star previously revealed: ‘I think we’ve got the sass out of this series!’ while she detailed the sex scenes.

She teased what fans can expect to see, telling Entertainment Weekly: “We broke a piece of furniture while doing a scene.” It’s a bit of a gimmick where they say, ‘Okay, we’ll do this, this, and this.’

“But then they gave us freedom and we had a lot of say in how we did those scenes and what we wanted to do. That makes you feel quite empowered.

‘So we feel great. In fact, they were really nice. I didn’t think they would be. It was fun.’

Alongside a photo of the characters dancing, Kim wrote: “I’m not okay!!! What’s happening?!?! I’m not crying!’

Weeks later, it was announced that Rege-Jean would be leaving the show and Kim wrote: ‘I’m NOT okay!!!!! What’s happening??? How can this be??’

Last week, 20-year-old Jude Bellingham became the new face of Kim Kardashian’s men’s solo SKIMS ahead of the Euros.

While some hail her as the “queen of marketing,” Kim is never shy about recruiting a host of handsome men for her campaigns.

Kim began showing her shapewear to new clients with the help of Brazilian soccer star Neymar in October 2023.

Before Jude, Kim got R&B heartthrob Usher to appear in her previous campaign, right before he performed at the Super Bowl halftime show, giving him some pretty good coverage.