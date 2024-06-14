Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan reveals why she’s ‘terrified’ of attending Taylor Swift’s Eras tour

Nicola Coughlan has admitted she is “terrified” about attending Taylor Swift’s Eras tour.

The American singer is currently on the UK leg of her world tour and Bridgerton star Nicola, 37, revealed in a chat with Hits Radio that she will be in the audience.

However, she confessed that she has mixed feelings about the night after being questioned by her niece, a Taylor Swift superfan.

Nicola recalled: “My niece is the biggest Swiftie and when I was at home in Galway doing press, she was asking me, ‘what’s your favorite album?’ And I said, ‘1989,’ she said, ‘you can’t say that one!”

“But that’s my favorite, and she said, ‘Do you know the previous ones?’ Do you know this…” So now I’m a little terrified to go and I don’t have the PhD in Swiftism. !’

Nicola Coughlan has admitted she is ‘terrified’ of attending Taylor Swift’s Eras tour after her niece grilled her about the pop star (pictured at the Bridgerton premiere on Tuesday).

Nicola is one of the millions of music fans who will enjoy Taylor’s Era Tours.

And Taylor was overjoyed when her fans broke the “all-time attendance record” at Anfield stadium.

The Bad Blood singer, 34, put on a marathon show at the stadium on Thursday night, breaking the previous record for most fans gathering at the stadium, set by Liverpool Football Club 72 years ago.

Taylor told his crowd of more than 62,000 Swifties that the record had been broken, and although an exact number was not revealed, it must have surpassed the last of the 61,905 football fans who filled the stadium on February 2, 1952.

She said during the three-plus hour show: “So I just want to say that those things mean a lot to us, to be able to play this show for people who would go out of their way for us and welcome us to Liverpool in that way.” . a fashion.

‘We love you so much and, you know, as I walked onto the stage, they took me aside and told me another thing you did for us tonight.

‘And that thing is that you… broke the all-time attendance record in this stadium tonight.

‘Don’t you love knowing that there have never been so many people in this room as there are now? “I personally love that feeling.”

Taylor’s current Eras Tour, which returns to Anfield on Friday and Saturday, has broken a number of other live records.

Taylor is currently on the UK leg of her world tour and performed a marathon show at Anfield Stadium on Thursday night, breaking the previous best record for the most fans gathered at the stadium.

It is the highest-grossing tour in history, with more than 4.3 million tickets sold, representing more than $1 billion in gross sales.

Taylor broke the ticket sales record set at Lumen Field in Seattle, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, AT and T Stadium in Arlington, Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Nissan Stadium in Nashville and the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Thursday marked the 100th show on Taylor’s Eras tour, and during the more than three-hour concert, she told her fans about the milestone: “(It) blows my mind, it doesn’t feel like a statistic for me.” my…

“This tour has truly been the most exhausting, most all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life.”