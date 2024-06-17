Bridgerton Fans Outraged by ‘Infuriating’ Twist in Season 3 Finale: ‘I’m Gonna Stop Watching’

Bridgerton fans were left divided after the highly anticipated Netflix show gender-swapped a love interest to explore a queer storyline.

Francesca Bridgerton, played by Hannah Dodd, marries John Stirling in season 3 and eventually meets her cousin. Michaela, who is Michael in the books. The two bond after John’s death.

During the 30-second conversation, Francesca stutters and barely remembers her own name after Michaela introduces herself.

The gender change is a plot twist that fans of the book did not expect and left many disappointed.

Showrunner Jess Brownell detailed the process behind the change and confirmed plans for more LGBTQIA+ representation on the show.

“When we started talking about queer representation on the show, we started with the discussion that this is a show about a happily ever after ending and that we’re not interested in queer trauma, that we really want to see queer joy.” Ms. Brownell told Variety.

“And if we’re going to tell a strange story, we’d like to find a way for there to be a happily ever after ending.

‘You’ll see more of Michaela next season. I can’t say in what quality, just in terms of not knowing where we’re going. But there will be a relationship between Michaela and Fran, according to the books,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

After the release of the second part of season 3 last Thursday, fans took to Facebook to share their opinion, with the majority disapproving of the change.

The introduction of a same-sex couple also saddened fans because Francesca’s story touches on issues of infertility and the struggles some women often face when trying to get pregnant.

Francesca’s story features heavily in season 3, in addition to Colin and Penelope’s love story.

Francesca marries John in season 3, but after meeting Michaela she can barely remember her own name and stutters.

“I’ll stop watching after season 3,” declared one.

‘That sucks! She was so in love with the guy she finally ends up with in the book! She couldn’t wait to see who they chose to play him! They had amazing chemistry in the book,” said another.

“This season was so boring I had to force myself to watch it. The books are so much better anyway, I’d rather re-read the whole series,” added a third.

‘I’m not happy with this. Michael and Francesca’s story is one of the best in the series. “It’s very disappointing that they’re going ahead with this,” someone else wrote.

One more added: ‘This is a disappointing change; Her story was finally going to give representation to women with fertility issues, a large demographic that is rarely discussed or portrayed in the mainstream.

Others were not bothered by the decision and agreed with the change.

“I don’t see how changing the gender of an entire character isn’t already a HUGE change,” said one.

‘That’s the beauty of a television series, it’s an adaptation! It’s not exactly like the books because Shonda Rhimes does it the way she wants. If you don’t like it, don’t watch it and stick with the books,” said another.

Someone else wrote: “I find it very strange that people get so upset about changes like the gender swap, but they don’t seem to care that the core characters (like Colin, who has some pretty serious anger issues and is borderline abusive) change for the show.’

‘I’m here for it. It does not matter that. The books are the basis of the show. “They can change whatever they want to change,” said another.

Those who haven’t read the books didn’t realize the plot twist after the quick conversation between the two characters.