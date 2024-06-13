Bridgerton fans gather for regency-inspired viewing parties to celebrate the raunchy drama’s new season (just don’t invite your mom!)

Bridgerton fans celebrated the release of the second part of the third season with themed parties.

After weeks of anticipation, the period drama returned on Thursday, and people around the world marked the occasion by inviting their nearest and dearest to Bridgerton-inspired parties.

Viewers witnessed friends Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) become lovers while wearing regency outfits and eating sandwiches fit for royalty.

The period drama has put the Regency core, an aesthetic inspired by clothing worn in early 19th century Europe, in the spotlight, with fans adding touches of the style to their homes for gatherings.

Bridgerton fans have taken to TikTok to share images of their parties, with one fan even going so far as to create homemade menus with a drawing of Lady Danbury.

Bridgerton fans around the world are hosting Bridgerton viewing parties with their nearest and dearest, including Laura Tay from the West Midlands (pictured).

Taran Tak, from Bristol, invited his sister to a Bridgerton-themed banquet to watch the highly anticipated series.

She took to TikTok to reveal her kitchen table decorated with mini sandwiches, macaroons, and romantic Bridgerton-style cocktails.

Elsewhere, content creator Naomi, who goes by @soul.tranquility on TikTok, shared her Bridgerton-inspired outfit she put together for the new release.

Naomi’s friend got her a crimson dress suitable for Lady Danbury, which she layered with a floral corset. “Bridgerton watch party is ready,” she wrote.

In Berlin, Alina Fiedler invited her friends to a Bridgerton evening to watch the latest series.

Alina’s guests enjoyed pink floral cocktails and ate chocolate-covered strawberries on regency-style plates.

Meanwhile, Laura Tay, from the West Midlands, completed her Bridgerton menus for her guests with a hand drawing of Lady Danbury.

The group enjoyed cocktails and ate expertly decorated mini cupcakes while watching the drama-filled new episodes.

Naomi (pictured) from Perth has created a regency-inspired ensemble to see the new launch.

Taran Tak from Bristol invited his sister (pictured) to a Bridgerton-inspired banquet to watch the new series.

Speaking to FEMAIL, event planner Liz Taylor, who has planned parties for the likes of Gary Barlow, Michelle Keegan and Gary Neville, has given her top tips for those looking to plan a Bridgerton-themed party.

Liz said: ‘Firstly, music is very important to set the stage. Make people feel comfortable or get the party started. What many Bridgerton fans noted with delight about the first season’s musical score was the inspired fusion of old and new.

‘The soundtrack features a diverse collection of modern themes reimagined with a Regency touch. Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Nirvana, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, Pink and Madonna all got the Bridgerton treatment.

To recreate the same musical style, Liz suggested hiring a band to play classic versions of modern songs or, if the budget is tight, creating a custom playlist.

When it comes to party attire, Liz said dressing appropriately is vital. She explained: “There is only one style of dress that will work for a Bridgerton-themed dress.”

The ideal mini delicacies for a Bridgerton-inspired party… Dried Tomato Pesto Knotyesserves 12 Bridgerton-themed parties revolve around light snacks, like sun-dried tomato pesto knots (pictured) Ingredients: For the pesto: 100ml Yorkshire rapeseed oil with garlic

1 large bunch basil, washed

A handful of walnut pieces

Calvert Old Style Wensleydale Cheese 75g Kit, Grated

8 large sun-dried tomatoes

Juice of 1 lemon

Sea salt flakes For the eddies: 2 sheets of puff pastry already rolled

Calvert Old Style Wensleydale Cheese 75g Kit, Grated

Beaten egg, to glaze Method: Preheat your oven to 220C/200C Fan/Gas Mark 7 and line a baking tray with baking paper.

To make the pesto, crush all the ingredients and stir for a minute or two.

Place one of the dough sheets on a lightly floured surface and spread with a layer of pesto.

Sprinkle over the grated cheese and cover with the second sheet of dough, and pat down gently, alternating the pesto and cheese.

Use a sharp knife to cut the dough into 12 thin strips along the short edge to make each strip roughly.

Twist each strip from both ends before tying a loose knot and placing it on the baking sheet.

Brush with beaten egg, put in the oven and bake for 12-15 minutes until the swirls are crisp and golden.

Remove from the oven and let cool, ready to place in your picnic basket. Source – Wensleydale Dairy Summer Fruit Cups with Granolaserves 8 For a sweet but healthy treat, summer fruit granola cups (pictured) are likely to impress guests For the Cups: 120 g soft, liquid peanut or almond butter

4 tablespoons date syrup

3 tablespoons coconut oil, melted

200 g low sugar granola, nuts and seeds from Lizi To fill out: 120g thick coconut yogurt

Fresh berries, of your choice.

1 tablespoon crushed pistachios

1 tablespoon of Lizi’s low-sugar seed and nut granola Method: Start by making the cups. Blend the peanut butter, syrup and coconut oil until smooth and then pour in Lizi’s Low Sugar Nut and Seed Granola. Stir until you get a sticky mixture

Divide the granola mixture into 8 balls and press each one into the hole of a silicone cupcake tray (or lined with a paper box). Use a teaspoon measure to make a hole in the middle of each cup.

Place in the freezer to set for 30 minutes.

Carefully remove the cups from the boxes, fill them with yogurt, and top with your favorite berries, some crushed pistachios, and additional granola.

Enjoy immediately or store in the refrigerator for 2-3 days in a sealed container. You can also store them in the freezer for 1 month, well wrapped, and enjoy them frozen.

‘The Empire Line was the style of the Regency era. With a simple and flattering cut, it adapts perfectly to an elegant party dress. Especially for those who want to avoid the fuller princess style dresses.’

Liz added that invitations are another factor to consider. She said: ‘Party invitation stationery with a romance literature theme is the VIP way to invite your guests to the event.

‘You can include details like gold leaf and ornate trim. Or add a custom shield created just for your day.

‘Writing is everything. For this type of design, high levels of formality are needed. Hire a calligrapher to give it an authentic touch. Yes, guests must be “cordially invited.”

Cocktails based on Bridgerton characters… St-Germain Spritz – Queen Charlotte Bacardi has combined Queen Charlotte with a floral but light St-Germain Spritz (pictured) Elegant and refined with a touch of floral intrigue, the St-Germain Spritz is an ideal match for Queen Charlotte’s regal and imposing presence. Recipe: 50 ml St-Germain elderflower liqueur

75ml Prosecco

25 ml sparkling water

Lemon twist to decorate Prepare the St-Germain, Prosecco and sparkling water in a wine glass filled with ice. Stir gently and garnish with a lemon wedge. Martini – Lady Danbury Meanwhile, the brand likened Lady Danbury to a classic, sophisticated gin martini (pictured). Sophisticated and imposing, Lady Danbury’s presence is as impactful as a classic Martini. Recipe: 60 ml Bombay Sapphire gin

10 ml dry vermouth

Lemon or olive twist to decorate Stir the gin and vermouth with ice in a mixing glass, strain into a chilled martini glass, and garnish with a lemon wedge or olive. Negroni – Mr. Debling Lord Danbury was paired with a distinctive and captivating Negroni (pictured) Balanced, intriguing and with a touch of unconventionality, the Negroni captures the distinctive and captivating nature of Lord Debling. Recipe: 25 ml Bombay Sapphire gin

25 ml Martini Rosso vermouth

25 ml Martini Bitters

Orange zest to decorate Fill a glass with ice. Place the ingredients in the glass and stir gently to combine. Garnish with orange zest. Source – Bacardi

‘Alternatively, if you’re the creative type, why not write it in the style of the Lady Whistledown Society newspapers sharing all the ‘gossip’ of the next day?

Or for a more personal approach. Create your invitations in the style of the cover of your favorite novel of the time.’

Liz’s last tip was to add elements of blue to the event. She explained: ‘Regency Blue.’ So called because it was the dominant tone of the time.

‘It’s the perfect color choice for your party. Blue flower arrangements can be created from seasonal flowers.

‘Hydrangea, hyacinth and forget-me-nots are some of the most popular. Or create a tower of blue macaroons or cupcakes for a sweet treat.’