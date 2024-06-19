Brexit-backing Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe declares his support for Labor (and says Starmer will do a “sensible job” as Prime Minister) after 51 years backing the Conservatives.

Billionaire John Caudwell turned his back on the Conservatives last night after 51 years of support.

The Phones4U tycoon, who donated £500,000 to Boris Johnson’s 2019 election campaign to keep Jeremy Corbyn out of No 10, said he was persuaded by Labour’s “socialism through capitalism” in its manifesto.

He told The Times: “Having seen the performance of the Conservative Party over the last five or six years, I found myself completely unable to vote for them again.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Brexit-backing co-owner of Manchester United, also declared his support for the Labor Party last night.

Britain’s fourth-richest man said he liked Sir Keir Starmer and believes he will do a “very sensible job” as Prime Minister.

Sebastian Coe, Baron Coe, looks on as Manchester United minority shareholder Sir James Ratcliffe talks to Sir Keir Starmer while giving a thumbs up gesture before the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on May 12, 2024.

Former Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis, owner of the Ryman stationery chain and Robert Dyas homewares store, said he too supported the Labor Party.

He accused the Conservatives, to whom he gave money in 2015 and 2017, of having “systematically ignored” small businesses.