Breakthrough in murder of Maryland mother Rachel Morin as police finally arrest ILLEGAL migrant seen in disturbing doorbell footage TEN MONTHS after her body was found naked and beaten on remote hiking trail

Authorities arrested an illegal immigrant on suspicion of murdering a mother whose naked body was found on a hiking trail nearly a year ago.

Suspect Victor Martinez Hernandez, 23, was arrested Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and charged with the murder and rape of Rachel Morin, 37, in Maryland in August 2023.

Hernandez crossed the southern border illegally in February 2023 after he allegedly murdered another woman in El Salvador a month earlier, and is also accused of attacking a nine-year-old girl and her mother in Los Angeles before Morin’s murder.

The case remained a mystery for 10 months after Morin, a mother of five, was reported missing by her boyfriend after she went trail running.

Morin’s naked and battered body was found on the Ma and Pa hiking trail in Bel Air, about 45 miles north of Baltimore, the day after she was reported missing.

Six months later, Maryland investigators released a portrait of Morin’s alleged killer as his family pleaded with the public to help solve the case.

According to detectives, Hernandez was believed to be hiding next to the popular hiking trail when he allegedly murdered Morin.

He allegedly attacked, raped and killed her before fleeing the state, and the Tulsa Police Department said he was tracked to Oklahoma after the FBI contacted state officials.

Hernandez was detained inside a bar in Tulsa on Friday by multiple law enforcement agencies and was said to have been found “casually sitting at the bar.”

Authorities said he initially lied about his identity and denied knowledge of the crimes for which he was wanted. Hernández is now awaiting extradition.

At a news conference Saturday, Hardford County Sheriff Jeff Gaylor announced Hermandez’s arrest and said the suspect had been on a trail of criminality since entering the country illegally.

Before arriving at Morin in Maryland, Hernandez attacked a nine-year-old girl and her mother in a home invasion in Los Angeles, California, in March 2023, Gaylor said.

Morin was reported missing by her boyfriend Richard Tobin (pictured together) after she went trail running and did not return.

The body of the 37-year-old mother of five was discovered on the popular trail naked and beaten in a tunnel along a popular hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland.

DNA evidence from the home invasion was later linked to Morin’s case.

“My understanding is that this suspect, this monster, fled to the United States after the murder of a young woman in El Salvador a month earlier, in January 2023,” Gaylor said at Saturday’s news conference.

‘Once in our country, he brutally attacked a nine-year-old girl and her mother in a home invasion in March 2023 in Los Angeles.’

In the nearly year-long investigation, detectives scoured seven states and involved 10 federal, state and local agencies.

Officials expressed fears that the suspect could strike again and released Ring doorbell camera footage showing the attacker fleeing the Los Angeles home after the home invasion.

Gaylor said at the time: “All serial killers start somewhere. What he did in Los Angeles was certainly, I think, in that direction.

‘I believe it was his intention to inflict more serious physical harm. We still don’t know who he is.

“He could still be resting here in our county, or he could have fled to any part of the country or even the world.”

Hernandez is also known to have ties to the Washington, D.C. area, both in Virginia and Prince George’s County, and is believed to be affiliated with gang activities, police said.

A sign shared Saturday announcing Hernandez’s arrest.

Tobin came under suspicion online after his past legal troubles came to light, and he insisted on social media that he had nothing to do with the case.

Morin’s boyfriend, Richard Tobin, found her car at the trailhead the day her body was found, and was forced to take to social media to deny any involvement after the case gained national attention.

The couple had made their relationship official on social media four days before she was murdered.

He posted: ‘I love Rachel. She would never do anything to him, she would let the family and I suffer.

‘Yes, I have a past but I also have 15 clean months and I have changed as a person. Please.’

Tobin has been arrested 14 times since 2014 on various charges including drug trafficking, assault, disorderly conduct and refusal to be arrested.