Brad Pitt, 60, says he is “100% okay” with having children with his girlfriend Inés de Ramón, 34, despite his ongoing legal battle with ex Angelina Jolie and growing rift with his children .

It’s the kind of baggage that would make or break any relationship.

A protracted and increasingly bitter divorce battle that continues to drag out in court, as an ugly and very public rift between a father and his children deepens.

But for Brad Pitt, 60, and his girlfriend Inés de Ramón, his ongoing legal problems with ex-wife Angelina Jolie and his estrangement from their children have only strengthened their relationship, DailyMail.com can reveal.

In fact, when it comes to love, the twice-divorced father of six seems to be happier than ever and is not giving up on the idea of ​​a third marriage or having more children with his beloved.

The Bullet Train star is said to be “okay” with starting over with De Ramon and has even told friends that the jewelry designer, 34, would make a “wonderful mother,” according to a friend of the star.

A friend of Pitt’s told DailyMail.com: “It’s devastating for Brad that he basically had no relationship with his children, but Ines has been a real source of comfort and has actually brought them closer.”

‘Having more children in your life is not out of the question. Inés is young and Brad said that he is 100% fine if she wants to have children. He loves the idea of ​​building a life with Inés and nothing is ruled out.

‘Brad said Ines would be a wonderful mother. She is patient, calm and has a great sense of humor.

‘In other words, their relationship is fluid and drama-free. “He is in this with Inés for the long term,” the friend added.

Pitt’s strained relationship with his children, as well as his bitter split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie, came back into the spotlight after it was revealed that his daughter Shiloh filed to have her father’s last name removed on her birthday. Number 18.

Last week, a source close to the Oscar winner said his removal from his daughter’s life is just another indication that he has “lost his children,” according to People.

But even though Pitt has been dogged by family drama and lingering divorce issues in recent months, his relationship with De Ramon has only intensified.

The couple, who have been romantically linked since late 2022, were reported to have moved in together in February of this year.

And last month, the loved-up couple was photographed on a rare but intimate outing as they enjoyed a romantic morning walk on the beach in Santa Barbara.

Brad and Angelina remain locked in a bitter legal battle years after their separation in 2016.

Despite the drama, his friends say the Bullet Train actor won’t give up on starting a family with his new love. The two appear together celebrating Pitt’s 60th birthday in Paris last December.

Meanwhile, Pitt’s relationship with the six children he shares with ex Angelina Jolie has become increasingly strained, with the children dropping ‘Pitt’ from their names, according to People. Jolie is seen with her daughters Zahara (left) and Shiloh (right) in 2021 in Rome

At one point, the two-time Oscar winner even put his arm around his girlfriend and was seen pulling her close during their walk.

The Hollywood heartthrob shares four daughters and two sons with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 49.

Notably, Pitt was already in the process of legally adopting a daughter who had been a part of his life for months before he and his then-partner Jolie announced that she was pregnant with Shiloh in January 2006.

Jolie had traveled to Ethiopia to adopt her first daughter, Zahara, 19, in July 2005, and Pitt accompanied her on the trip.

“He is aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name,” the source claimed. “She has never felt so much joy as when she was born. She always wanted a daughter.

They added that the distance between Pitt and his six children (Maddox, 22; Pax, 20; Zahara; Silo; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15), “hurts him.”

However, they pointed out that ‘he is still happy with Inés (de Ramón)’, his girlfriend.

Another source described as close to Pitt told the publication that the Tree Of Life star “still loves all of his children dearly.”

Pitt (pictured with three of his children and his parents in 2014) shares four daughters and two sons with his ex-wife.

‘This whole process has been very hard for the entire family,’ they added.

If Shiloh’s request is granted, and there is no indication that it will not be, she will subsequently be called simply ‘Shiloh Jolie’, rather than her original full name, ‘Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’.

People It was previously reported that Pitt’s youngest daughter Vivienne, who was her mother Angelina Jolie’s assistant when she produced the Broadway musical adaptation of The Outsiders, had listed her name as ‘Vivienne Jolie’ in the show’s schedule.

It’s unclear if Vivienne has legally changed her name, but the minor would likely need parental consent or extenuating circumstances to be able to do so before her 18th birthday.

Zahara previously introduced herself as ‘Zahara Marley Jolie’ when she joined the Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College late last year.

Pitt and Jolie’s eldest children, Maddox and Pax, reportedly have not publicly used their father’s last name in years, and both have been openly antagonistic toward him.