Bosses have criticized rival elite firms for giving their junior lawyers “insane” pay rises, with some graduates receiving salaries starting at £150,000 a year.

Salaries for junior roles at some UK ‘magic circle’ law firms have risen by 50 per cent in the past five years.

Leading law firms such as Linklaters, Clifford Chance, A&O Shearman and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer have increased graduate salaries by 20 per cent this month to £150,000 a year.

Competition with US firms based in London has become fierce, with firms across the pond now paying £180,000 to their newly qualified (NQ) lawyers.

A boss at a global law firm called the increases “crazy”, adding that the pay rises reduce companies’ margin for error when hiring newly qualified graduates.

Top law firms are increasing salaries for newly qualified solicitors to “insane” levels, bosses have said.

Salaries for junior lawyers at top US firms start at $225,000 or £176,000 a year in London, in line with their counterparts in the United States.

The steep pay increases are raising concerns about possible higher expectations and workloads for new employees.

A partner at a firm that had increased NQ salaries said the move was designed to be “proactive” in retaining talent, he said. FOOT reported.

Lawyers complete a mandatory two-year internship after graduating from law school.

Apprentices at top UK law firms can expect a salary of up to £61,000.

British companies are under further pressure from the fact that some American organizations do not offer training contracts in London.

UK “magic circle” firms have increased salaries for their graduates by up to 50 per cent in five years, as they compete for talent with US firms based in the City.

Richard Price, director of legal and corporate affairs at mining company Anglo American, expressed concern that the increases would negatively impact workplace culture.

He said the pay rises would mean NQs would have to work “extraordinarily hard”, which could affect both their personal lives and their level of work.

Despite adding that the move “doesn’t bother me personally,” Price said the model was not sustainable for the well-being of lawyers.

One elite UK company that has so far refused to increase wages is Slaughter and May. He said he was “closely monitoring” his rivals and “considering our position.”

Other partners at elite firms shared concerns that the increasingly competitive environment could exclude graduates from less privileged backgrounds and make it difficult for low performers to advance.