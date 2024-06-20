Boris Johnson’s Brexit negotiator Lord Frost warns that Labor will drag Britain back into Brussels’ “orbit” if they win the election.

Boris Johnson’s Brexit negotiator has warned that Labor would drag Britain back into Brussels’ “orbit” by diluting the UK-EU trade deal if it wins the election.

Lord Frost said Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer would betray the 2016 vote to leave by undoing Johnson’s deal and subjecting Britain to EU laws and judges.

It comes after shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said a Labor government would seek closer alignment with the bloc’s rules in areas such as the chemicals sector and an improved deal for workers in the City of London.

Sir Keir also wants a closer relationship with the EU and there are growing fears he will betray the Leave vote after saying last week that “everything” about the post-Brexit relationship needs renegotiated.

He has described the deal reached by Johnson and Lord Frost as “failed” and insisted he would reach a “better” one.

But Lord Frost warned that would mean Britain would potentially have to cede its sovereignty to Brussels, effectively being a rule-taker without being a member.

“If the EU gives you something, it wants something in return,” he said, adding: “We have to face the prospect that Labor is going to dilute the deal we have achieved.”

“There is no doubt that they will try to bring us closer to the single market, although there is no stroke of the pen that will achieve everything.”

And we will be back in the EU orbit.”

Speaking to the Sun’s Never Mind The Ballots programme, he also warned that if Labor wants deeper ties with the EU “then they will have to accept EU laws and courts to get them” because that will be a red line for the EU. . political bloc.

This was a price the Johnson government was unwilling to pay when Lord Frost was negotiating the current deal, he said.

On Tuesday, Sir Keir was forced to deny that he would betray British fishermen by giving in to Brussels’ demands for greater access to UK waters.

It was after EU sources revealed that Brussels will demand greater access to British fishing waters for EU trawlers as the price of any trade concessions.

Under the post-Brexit UK-EU trade deal, 25 percent of the EU’s total existing quota in UK waters will be transferred to the UK over a five-and-a-half year transition period until 30 June 2026.

After 2026, negotiations on access and participation in shares will take place annually, although multi-year agreements are possible.

Labor will be in charge of them if they win the election, along with a review of the wider trade pact due later that year.