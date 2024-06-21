BORIS JOHNSON: Unless Keir Starmer revokes his support for Corbyn’s prime ministership, he is simply not fit to be prime minister.

So thank you, Keir Starmer, for finally being so clear. Thank you for telling the world what we really needed to know. The Labor leader said on BBC Question Time last night that he wishes Jeremy Corbyn had won the last election. He wishes Corbyn were now Prime Minister.

I have to tell you, I find that admission absolutely terrifying. It shows that we may be just days away from electing a Labor government that simply has no idea how dangerous the world is today and how important it is for Britain to be strong against our adversaries.

Keir Starmer genuinely believes that over the past five years, Jeremy Corbyn would have made the right decisions as Prime Minister for the security of Britain and the planet.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks during the BBC’s Question Time leaders’ special in York on Thursday night.

Actually? Does Starmer seriously believe that?

If so – and so far he has not distanced himself from his comments – Starmer has revealed something truly chilling about the supposed Labor government he wishes to lead. Let’s leave aside the crazy teenage Marxist economics espoused by the Corbynistas.

I always thought Corbyn was, consciously or unconsciously, an instrument of Moscow.

It draws a veil over Corbyn’s repugnant judgment that Hamas terrorists were his “friends”. That’s right, Starmer, we would have had a government, under his preferred Prime Minister, that would consider the perpetrators of the October 7 massacre as “friends” of this country.

It’s a surprising and disgusting thought, but let’s temporarily banish it from our minds. Let’s focus for a moment on a single issue: the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This is the largest and most savage war in Europe since 1945, in which tens of thousands of completely innocent Ukrainians have been murdered – and are being bombed daily in their homes – due to the criminal madness and miscalculation of a single man: Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainians have defied pre-war predictions and are heroically fighting back. They will win, mainly because they have the courage of lions and, unlike Putin’s miserable recruits, they are fighting for their homes and their country. They will win, because at its core this is a war for independence, and wars for independence tend to end only one way.

By backing a Corbyn presidency, Starmer has cast serious doubt on Labour’s commitment to Ukraine.

They will also win because they now have fairly considerable – albeit unfortunately intermittent – ​​access to Western weaponry; and that is a noble thing. I am proud of the role the UK played, from the beginning, in ensuring the team hit the ground running.

It is absolutely right that we support Ukraine – and in fact we should do more – because they are fighting for all of us. The Ukrainian struggle for freedom is the cardinal struggle of the early 21st century: it is the struggle that will determine the direction of the coming decades, because Ukrainians defend principles that matter universally.

They are fighting for democracy, the rule of law, for freedom of expression… and they are fighting against the tyrannical changing of borders by force. Judging by polls and the flags I still see in their windows, most people in the UK believe that, after more than two years of conflict, Ukrainians have an unimpeachable moral right to defend themselves and their families. families.

Most people believe that the UK did and is right to support them with weapons. But that is not at all, I repeat, not, what Jeremy Corbyn thinks.

Keir Starmer with Jeremy Corbyn when Corbyn was leader of the Opposition in 2019

I always thought Corbyn was, consciously or unconsciously, an instrument of Moscow. That seemed obvious to me during the Salisbury poisonings, when he seemed to question the obvious evidence before us and suggest – satirically – that Russia might not have been responsible for the use of Novichok on British soil. Still, I was surprised by his response to Putin’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Jeremy Corbyn called for an arms embargo… on Ukraine. “Carrying weapons will not bring a solution,” he said on television. He said it again and again: that the UK and other Western powers should not arm Ukraine.

So let’s imagine that Starmer had had his way and that Corbyn had been governing this country in February 2022. It would have been Jeremy Corbyn sitting there at those first crucial meetings: of the G7, of NATO, of all the key groups of powers Westerners.

He would have been the CND backing member for Islington North giving other world leaders the benefit of his views, at the very moment when the West had to decide the key question: were we going to let Putin get away with it? How did we do it? in 2014, when he invaded Crimea and Donbas?

Or were we going to help the Ukrainians, among other things by providing them with lethal weapons? Remember, at that time the idea of ​​providing military assistance was still controversial. The French and Germans were wary, to put it mildly. People warned of an “escalation” and the risk of NATO countries being drawn into a conflict with Putin.

In reality, there was only one P5 country – with a seat on the UN Security Council – that was actively campaigning to support Ukrainians in their struggle, and that was the UK. If Corbyn had been there – as Starmer wishes – there would have been no UK leadership on this issue.

The United Kingdom would not have been the first major European country to send lethal weapons to the Ukrainians. On the contrary, we would have been the laggards, the most reticent, the most reluctant of all.

We would not have sent the 2,000 Belfast-made NLAW shoulder-launched anti-tank missiles that were so useful to the Ukrainians in the early weeks. We would not have helped mount the operation at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, which began coordinating growing NATO support.

Of course not: the UK under Prime Minister Corbyn would have been trying to veto the whole thing. Under Corbyn, and without the UK’s push, I fear the Western response would have been very different and much worse – perhaps decisively worse – for the people of Ukraine. And yet, that’s what Starmer wants.

That is the horrible outcome he supports by saying he wishes, even now, that Corbyn had been the man in charge at the time of the invasion.

We now have just 13 days left until what could be a climactic election, in which the British people could decide – purely out of frustration – to turn left, when so many other voters are turning to the centre-right and when Western democracies face such a situation. challenge of autocracies.

Between now and Election Day, someone needs to challenge Keir Starmer and ask him if he stands by his comments on BBC Question Time.

Do you really think we needed Corbyn to lead us during the Russian invasion of Ukraine? Because if he does, then he must accept that Britain would have instantly lost any leadership role and would have abandoned the Ukrainians to their fate. That is a terrible, terrible admission.

By backing a Corbyn presidency, Starmer has cast serious doubt on Labour’s commitment to Ukraine and Britain’s commitment to Ukraine under the Labor Party. He has reminded us that many in his party still kneel before his past and show a strange deference to “Moscow,” as if Moscow were not now ruled by a kleptocratic gangster.

Now Starmer must be put on the spot without mercy. She must remove it. You cannot support Corbyn and Ukraine at the same time. Unless he revokes Corbyn’s support for a Prime Ministership and makes explicit his support for Ukraine, Keir Starmer is simply not fit to be Prime Minister.