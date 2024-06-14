BORIS JOHNSON: If Labor wins big, the House of Commons will be packed with Corbynistas waving Palestinian flags, and it won’t just be the rich who get soaked, but everyone. Voting Conservative is the ONLY way to stop Starmergeddon

Well, let’s assume for a moment that these polls are correct, that election night really is going to be a total bloodbath for the Conservatives, and that Keir Starmer wins a bigger majority than Tony Blair did in 1997.

Suppose it wins a larger majority than Margaret Thatcher in 1983. Suppose it wins a larger majority than any other in the last 100 years: the largest since Stanley Baldwin’s election in 1924.

That in itself would be a nightmare and, in my opinion, the most undeserved electoral victory in history by one of the least scrutinized opposition leaders.

And yet, I have to warn you, friends: those numbers may be an underestimate.

Since the launch of Labour’s manifesto (pictured yesterday) it has become clear that they have no doubts about further tax rises, for older people and homeowners.

If they win the expected 461 MPs at Westminster, Labor will conclude they have a mandate for a decisive break with conservatism and a sharp turn to the left (an ironic triumph for former leader Jeremy Corbyn, here with Starmer in 2019 before their relationship ). sour)

I just checked the website of Electoral Calculus, a respected group of psephological analysts who try to translate poll results into seats in Parliament. Their latest projections are that on July 4, the people of this country will send to Westminster such a wave of finger-wagging, Palestinian-flag-waving Palestinian Corbynistas (which still make up the Labor grassroots from which the candidates come). that the ruling party will have to occupy both sides of the House of Commons.

According to current predictions, Labor will have 461 MPs, the Conservatives will have 80 – and the overall majority for Keir Starmer will be 292. Yes, it won’t just be a bigger majority than Blair or Thatcher. Labour’s next majority, if these polls are correct, will be as big as Blair and Thatcher’s majority COMBINED.

Imagine what it will feel like that Friday, when Starmergeddon dawns and the blinking Labor leader tries to come to terms with what has happened. Oh, I’m sure there will be an attractive display of modesty, as he stands on the steps of number 10. The new Prime Minister will feign humility and claim that he is now the servant of the people, and so on.

But beneath the veneer of moderation there will be a delirium of bubbling, intoxicating power. As it tries to come to terms with its success, the new Government will have a secret but glorious certainty about the people’s intentions. The Labor Party will conclude, on the basis of this result – or something close to it – that it has a mandate for a decisive break with conservatism and a sharp turn to the left.

With 461 deputies, there will be nothing and no one to stand in their way or prevent them from doing as they please.

We are facing an elective dictatorship, a supermajority of a kind unknown in modern times, in which the weight of Labor MPs will begin to skew politics and change the direction of the country in a way that the majority of voters simply have not anticipated. . for.

They will assume they are entitled to go much further than their current promises, and Labour’s existing promises are bad enough. We know from the campaign so far that Starmer would be far, far to the left of Blair. Since the launch of Labour’s manifesto it has been clear that they have no doubts about further tax rises.

They are going to hit businesses with investment taxes. They are going to hit the elderly with a pension tax. They are going to go after homeowners with higher property taxes.

After the miseries of Covid and the inevitable expansion of the size and role of the State, this is precisely the opposite of what we should be doing.

We should cut taxes and move to the center-right, like most other European democracies. Starmer already wants to go left, left, left: punish aspirations by imposing a 20 percent premium on private school tuition; Grotesque hypocrisy, indeed, from a man who benefited from a fee-paying school education.

His leftist ideology is so twisted that he announced in the TV debate that he would not even use private healthcare to help a relative facing a long wait for NHS care – a terrible omen for the NHS, many of whose doctors receive heavy cross-subsidies. for the private work they also do.

As he made clear at the launch of his manifesto this week, he would be happy to start squandering the benefits of Brexit by initiating a process of alignment with EU law, so that we gradually become absorbed back into the single market and customs union. , and yet without any let’s say in Brussels.

Starmer made it clear this week that the entire painful agreement is now subject to renegotiation and that he intends to reach a new agreement with the EU in which we return to the free movement of EU citizens to this country.

In other words, it is about to give up Britain’s hard-won right to control our own borders; Just as he gleefully plans to scrap the Rwanda plan, the only credible idea to deter cross-Channel people-smuggling gangs, at the same time other European countries are adopting it.

As Labour’s manifesto makes clear, it wants to give in to all types of movements. Starmer’s insane refusal to distinguish between the male and female sex will find expression in the law, so that people will be allowed to change sex more or less at will, like parrotfish, with all the attendant misery and errors, especially among young people.

He will amend the Constitution, change the law to lower the voting age to 16 (when, frankly, turnout is already low enough), and, no doubt, extend the right to vote to prisoners, as he has long demanded. time the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. We know all this, because it is what the Labor Party dares to say. before The tsunami of Labor MPs (461 of them) arrives at Westminster.

We know that Starmer already tends to change under pressure from his MPs; We know that he sometimes has the air of a seriously nervous bus conductor. How will he behave with this entire group on his back, waiting to drop on him like a dump truck full of bricks? He will be a prisoner of an army of leftists – most of them Corbynistas – who constantly shout at him to give in to their leftist instincts, and he will.

We must face reality. Whatever the polls say about increasing reforms, there is only one way to stop a Starmer government, or reduce the size of a Starmer majority, and that is to vote Conservative.

Neither the liberals nor the reformists have the remotest possibility of forming the opposition, neither in Parliament nor on the basis of the absolute majority system. Under that system, general elections are a bit like taking a very long bath: the water gently splashes from left to right and vice versa. But if these numbers are correct, the wave will be so large that it will pass over the end of the bath in a cataclysm.

If Starmer wins a majority on the scale currently envisaged, it won’t just be the rich who will be soaked: it will be the entire population.

I really don’t think that’s what people want and they should vote against it. A Starmer majority would be bad enough; an odd majority would be dangerous.