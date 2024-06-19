Boost for Rishi Sunak as inflation FINALLY falls back to 2%. So will the Bank of England finally ease the pressure on Britons by cutting interest rates?

Inflation has finally fallen back to the Bank of England’s target of 2 per cent, it was revealed today.

The latest official figures showed headline CPI fell to 2 percent in May, from 2.3 percent in April.

The news is a welcome boost for Rishi Sunak’s election campaign. He will argue that prices are “back under control” today and that it is now his “moral mission” to reduce taxes.

It is the first time inflation has been at the Bank of England’s target since July 2021, before the cost of living crisis caused inflation to soar, at one point reaching levels not seen in 40 years.

It will also give Threadneedle Street pause for thought as it considers interest rates at tomorrow’s MPC meeting.

Most economists believe rates will remain at 5.25, with the July 4 election seen hampering decisions.

A return to target will give a pre-election boost to the Conservatives, as Sunak was quick to declare victory on inflation as early as last month, even though inflation was always expected to fall sharply as rising costs of inflation ease. energy and food.

CBI chief economist Martin Sartorius said: “Another drop in inflation in May will be good news for households as we move towards a more benign inflationary environment.”

‘However, many will continue to feel the pressure because the price level is much higher than in previous years, especially on food and energy bills.

‘Today’s data sets the stage for the Monetary Policy Committee to cut interest rates in August, in line with expectations in our latest forecast.

‘However, rate setters will still have to weigh the decline in headline inflation against signs that domestic price pressures, such as high wage growth, are easing more slowly.

“This means they are likely to act cautiously beyond August to avoid putting further upward pressure on inflation, especially as growth prospects improve at home and geopolitical tensions continue to rise.”