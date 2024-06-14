Bone is coming! England players are greeted with portraits of their simulated DOGS like royalty in their rooms at Euro 2024.

England’s Euro 2024 stars received a (p)amazing welcome at their accommodation after receiving portraits of their dogs dressed like royalty to go to their rooms for the tournament.

Gareth Southgate’s men landed in Germany on Monday and have been preparing for their first game against Serbia on Sunday night.

But there was also time for happier moments, and the players felt at home thanks to the portraits of their dogs.

England’s official Instagram account posted nine adorable photos of the portraits on Thursday night while asking fans to choose their “favourite.”

Fans were spoiled for choice, with Conor Gallagher’s Chow Chow taking first place and sporting a sparkling gold crown.

Conor Gallagher received a portrait of his Chow Chow for his Euro 2024 bedroom

He often posts photos of his dog on social media alongside his dancer and model girlfriend Aine May Kennedy (right).

Aaron Ramsdale also has an adorable pet Chow Chow (pictured)

Gallagher took his beloved dog for a walk with his dancer and model girlfriend Aine May Kennedy during his weekend off after last week’s final pre-tournament friendly against Iceland, before joining up again with the rest of the England squad.

Next up was Jordan Pickford’s Cavapoo, which she got in 2016, wearing a pink dress and a gold crown.

Eberechi Eze’s dog looked like he wanted to sleep, but Captain Harry Kane’s dog looked wide awake and staring straight into the camera barrel while wearing royal attire.

Dunk’s two dogs were equally well dressed, while Aaron Ramsdale’s Chow Chow, the same as his partner Gallagher, looked just as cute.

Ramsdale has previously spoken openly about how his Chow Chow has helped him get through some tough times in his career.

He told Sky News: “It helps a lot.” We have a small soccer group. So Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney and I have walked a few dogs, which is great.

Harry Kane’s dog (pictured) looked wide awake and ready to have his portrait taken.

Anthony Gordon also received a portrait of his dog for the tournament (pictured)

‘We barely talk about football when we take these long walks. But even myself, if it’s a street or a park or a field, you don’t think about much: you’re just out in the open.’

The last three stars to get portraits of their dogs were goalkeepers Dean Henderson and Heaton and winger Anthony Gordon.

The idea of ​​the outside of the box highlights the relaxed atmosphere in the England camp at the moment, even though the Three Lions enter Euro 2024 with the favorites tag on their backs.

Southgate’s team are now putting the finishing touches on their preparations for Sunday’s match, with all 26 players currently training, including John Stones after an illness and Luke Shaw following a four-month layoff.