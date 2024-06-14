Boeing plane experiences rare and terrifying Dutch roll in the air at 32,000 feet

A Boeing plane experienced a rare Dutch roll at 32,000 feet mid-flight last month, causing the plane to be taken out of service.

Southwest Airlines Flight 746 was carrying 175 passengers from Phoenix to Oakland on May 25 when it experienced the terrifying Dutch rollover.

A Dutch roll is the name given to the combination of a yaw motion when the tail slides and the airplane rolls from wingtip to wingtip. It is said to imitate the movement of a Dutch ice skater.

The pilots were able to regain control and the plane landed safely in Oakland, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The unusual rolling motion of Southwest Airlines’ Boeing 737 Max could have been caused by a damaged backup power control unit.

According to a preliminary FAA report, an inspection after the plane landed showed damage to a unit that provides backup power to the rudder.

The FAA added that other airlines have not reported similar problems.

No injuries were reported, but the FAA is investigating the cause of the incident, along with Boeing and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Boeing planes have suffered a series of problems lately and the aerospace company has come under fire after whistleblowers claimed quality control procedures were violated and many planes left factories with defects.

Just yesterday, passengers on a Manchester-bound Boeing 737-800 flight experienced absolute panic when the pilot was forced to abort take-off just as the plane was taking off from the runway at an airport in Turkey earlier this week.

The shocking incident occurred on TUI flight TOM213, whose passengers had already suffered a four-hour delay at Turkey’s Dalaman airport while security teams inspected the plane due to an engine malfunction.

Their ordeal became even worse when it was finally time for takeoff, when the plane briefly skidded off the runway before plummeting again and skidding down the runway at high speed.

The manufacturer is also under investigation in the US for allegedly violating the terms of a 2021 agreement in which the company avoided charges related to the crashes of two 737 MAX planes that left hundreds dead.

Boeing declined to comment on the Ditch roll incident. MailOnline has contacted Southwest Airlines for a statement.