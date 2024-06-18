‘Blade Runner’ moment uses power tool to cut ULEZ camera and traffic light in latest attack on Sadiq Khan’s hated plan

This is the moment an anti-ULEZ activist uses a power tool to disable a camera and traffic light in the latest attack on Sadiq Khan’s controversial plan.

The group, known as ‘Blade Runners’, opted for their own version of justice this weekend by taking down another ULEZ camera with power tools, including a saw.

The scenes took place during a protest in Southwark, south London, when the group turned off a traffic light at a four-way junction.

As the group films their actions, loud horns of celebration can be heard as protesters stand on an island in the middle of the road carrying signs.

Video footage shows the moment the group turned off the lights with an electric saw, easily cutting the pipe.

Moments later, the lights fall to the ground as the man filming the chaos narrates the ongoing celebrations.

He sarcastically says: ‘The lights are down here, folks, the lights are down, oh my God, oh my God.

The scenes took place during a protest in Southwark, south London (pictured), when the group switched off a set of lights at a four-way junction.

A ‘Blade Runner’ carries a power tool to the traffic light (pictured)

As the group films their actions, loud horns of celebration can be heard as protesters stand on an island in the middle of the road carrying signs. In the image: a protester with a sign.

Moments later, the lights fall to the ground as the man filming the chaos narrates the ongoing celebrations (pictured).

“What happened here, oh no, oh no, the lights have gone down here.”

While the man recounts the group’s latest traffic light crash, traffic begins to overflow in the middle of the four lanes because there is no longer a traffic light to give instructions to the drivers.

This excites the man who exclaims, ‘Oh, look, the lights have gone out and all the traffic is coming through here again.’ Traffic moves freely here.

As several cars pass by, the man addresses the fact that his group has once again stopped ULEZ, a £12.50 charge for Londoners who take their cars to certain parts of the city.

He continues cheerfully: “Oh, no ULEZ, there are no lights, there is nothing, have some of that.”

The man then bursts into exaggerated laughter before adding: “Carnage at the circus, come on, the lights are out, they just fell here.”

The scenes were shared on social media in a post with the caption: “What do you think, a worthy case against tyranny or just a group of vandals?”

The post received more than 37,000 likes and thousands of comments from social media users who were divided on their views on the situation.

One said: “Fair play to them, it’s a complete scam that does no good.”

Another added: “When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty.”

A third responded: “They are common criminals.”

Another commented: “Modern Robin Hood with a band of merry men.”

Last month, Blade Runners rampaged through the capital after Sadiq Khan’s historic victory, cutting poles in half, spray-painting cameras and, in one village, setting them on fire.

Spy cameras were taken down from Ickenham and Northwood in Hillingdon and Feltham and Hounslow in west London, to the suburban village of Yiewsley on the outskirts of London.

One activist says the “purge” was carried out because people are “angry at the tyranny that reigns over us.”

The cutting of cables and damage to boxes occurred hours after Khan won a third term by defeating his closest rival, the Conservatives’ Susan Hall, by a majority of almost 276,000 votes.

Blade Runner Matt Hardy claimed that this Ulez camera was cut off just hours after being installed after Election Day.

Anti-Ulez activists carried out a purge across London by cutting down cameras following the re-election of Sadiq Khan as Mayor of London (pictured: a camera being cut off in Hillingdon)

The group raged throughout the capital following Khan’s historic victory.

MailOnline believes at least seven Ulez cameras were vandalized following Saturday’s result and 14 since the polls closed.

Blade Runner Matt Hardy claimed Friday that after polls closed he received “reports this morning (that) there was a purge last night after this election.”

Hardy described Khan as a “little rat” and said: “Take a bite of that, it’s people angry at the tyranny over us and going out and doing things about it – real votes, real kids here.”

In another video posted to TikTok, he laughs while standing in dog poop and then smears it on a fallen camera that has a sticker stuck over the lens that says, “Blood on your hands.”

Laughing hysterically, Mr. Hardy says, “This happens, folks.” What a fucking nuisance. Look at this friends. Down on deck.

The Metropolitan Police recorded 795 crimes involving Ulez cameras between April and September last year. There were 200 reports of camera theft and 595 reports of damaged cameras.

Another anti-Ulez activist under the alias Dan the Van Man claimed that three cameras had fallen and traffic light cables had been “cut” in west London since the election.

“Khan has been re-elected for the third time and look, Feltham has already chosen direct action: the whole pole has fallen with the Ulez camera on it,” he said.