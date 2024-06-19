Billy Ray Cyrus Strikes Back in Firerose Divorce Battle: Singer Claims His Spouse Estranged Him From One of Their Daughters and LIED About His Last Name, After Their Seven-Month Marriage Imploded

Billy Ray Cyrus responded to his ex-wife Firerose, accusing him of psychologically abusing her and leaving her one day before her planned double mastectomy.

The country singer, 62, filed new legal documents amid his claims, alleging she misled him about who she was or her real last name, according to TMZ.

Billy said he became suspicious of her background and the last name she gave him, her maiden name Hodges, and his lawyers discovered her previous divorce that she never told him about and her legal last name.

He also alleged that Firerose isolated him from one of his daughters – but did not name which one – and that she became involved in his personal affairs with bad intentions.

Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose, 37, after just seven months of marriage on May 23. He cited “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct” for what led to his separation from her.

Billy claims that Firerose tried to use his name to advance his own music career.

She had alleged that he subjected her to verbal and emotional abuse after she told him she had to have a double mastectomy and that he changed his behavior toward her, according to TMZ.

Firerose claimed that Billy said he would pay for it and that she had to fight after he filed for divorce.

She said the weeks leading up to her preventative double mastectomy and reconstruction surgery, recommended by her doctor in March, were “chaos.”

The artist, a carrier of the BRCA1 gene mutation, also alleged that her spouse “continually launched verbal attacks” against her and placed her “in an emotional and psychological prison.”

“When the wife attempted to express certain concerns, the husband often called her a ‘selfish whore’ and continually alleged that she was using him,” the complaint said.

Firerose claims that less than 24 hours before she was due to undergo surgery, she filed for divorce and that “Cyrus’s brother and sister-in-law banged on her bedroom door for three and a half hours that day demanding she leave.” ‘the home she shared.’

She said yes and made the decision to postpone her surgery “indefinitely” since she no longer has a permanent residence and was “allegedly relying on Cyrus’ health insurance and previous promises to pay for her surgery.”

Firerose, who is seeking alimony from Cyrus, proceeded to accuse Cyrus of intentionally trying to sabotage her career “in retaliation.”

“The accumulation of years of verbal, emotional and psychological abuse, combined with the fact that the husband has had a direct role in restricting the wife’s access to future income and opportunities, the wife has developed severe emotional distress from the actions of the husband,” reads the complaint. ‘The wife has had to seek psychological treatment from her therapist for emergency sessions on more than one occasion.’

Cyrus’ lawyers denied Firerose’s claims to DailyMail.com.

“We regret that Ms. Hodges has decided to litigate this seven-month marriage in the press and has left Mr. Cyrus with no recourse but to set the record straight,” her attorneys said in a statement. “The allegations that Ms. Hodges asserts in her response and counterclaim are especially confusing and suspect in their veracity, as she begged Mr. Cyrus to forgive her and take her back just two days after he filed her allegations for dissolve their marriage.”

Cyrus’ representatives went on to claim that when ‘Mr. Cyrus returned home 2 days after a court order required Ms. Hodges to vacate her residence of more than 25 years and allow him to return, discovering a handwritten note from Ms. Hodges professing her love and need to be with Mr. Ciro.’

Cyrus’ attorneys concluded: “If Mr. Cyrus was truly guilty of the allegations that Ms. Hodges alleges in her pleadings, then it is mind-boggling to try to explain why she would want to move back in with him.” Furthermore, she was begging him to give her a chance to explain everything about herself to him.

DailyMail.com obtained a copy of a legal filing that Cyrus’ attorneys submitted to the Williamson County, Tennessee, court on Monday.

Excerpts from the court filing include a screenshot of a text message and an image of a handwritten note that Firerose wrote to Cyrus days after she filed for divorce on May 23, after about seven months of marriage.

In both the text and the note, Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, appears to be trying to save the relationship amid difficult circumstances of which she did not provide specific examples.

Cyrus’ reps said the handwritten note, “professing her love and need to be with” the Achy Breaky Heart frontman, was written by Firerose and left to Cyrus after she left her former home by order judicial.

The note read, “I miss you more than I can put into words, baby.” Please let’s fix this and not get any closer to this hellish experience. I need you. I love you. Very sorry.’

Cyrus’ reps said Firerose wrote a long text message that “clearly speaks for itself” as she said she wanted to make peace with him and had been very upset about their relationship problems.

The Hannah Montana alum, who is seeking an annulment, also accused Firerose of overcharging his credit card after filing for divorce.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, Cyrus claimed Firerose made 37 unauthorized charges on her American Express card totaling $96,986.05 between May 23 and June 7.

Billy also requested a temporary restraining order to prevent the Australian singer from having further access to his bank accounts and credit cards.

He further claimed that his ex-wife, who has denied the allegations, made the charges without his consent, adding that she never allowed him access to her cards.